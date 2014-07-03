Nationals polish off Rockies for sweep

WASHINGTON -- General manager Mike Rizzo, wearing a bright yellow shirt and slacks, walked into the office of manager Matt Williams after the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

“Hey skipper,” Rizzo said to Williams, and the two did a fist bump to toast the recent good fortunes of the surging Nationals after a 4-3 victory.

A lot of things are going right for Washington, which got back outfielder Bryce Harper from the disabled list on Monday. First-year Nationals pitcher Doug Fister, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in December, improved to 5-0 at home as the Nationals battled back from an early 3-0 deficit.

And veteran shortstop Ian Desmond, who also had the go-ahead hit Monday, slammed a one-out solo homer in the seventh inning off Colorado’s Matt Belisle to break up a 3-3 tie.

“It was a breaking ball,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of the homer by Desmond. “Desi got the barrel on it. Those are the ones we have to put away.”

“It’s been a grind,” Desmond said of his recent struggles at the plate.

The homer was awarded by the crew chief upon review after Desmond had stopped at third as the ball bounced off a metal bar above the right-center-field fence and onto the field.

Washington (46-38) is now a season-high eight games above .500 and has won five games in a row. Colorado (36-49) has lost 14 of its last 16 games.

Fister (7-2) yielded seven hits and three runs in seven innings while throwing just 80 pitches on a night he said he was not at his best. He gave up several loud outs in the first three innings.

“The biggest thing was making sure the ball was down in the zone,” Fister said. “It was definitely not my best stuff. It was a battle all night. There was a lot of solid contact” against him.

Reliever Tyler Clippard pitched a scoreless eighth for the Nationals and closer Rafael Soriano got three outs in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 tries.

Soriano retired pinch-hitter Josh Rutledge on a fly ball to right for the final out on a full-count pitch with runners on first and third.

“He is going to go out there every day and get the job done,” Fister said of Soriano.

“He’s a really good pitcher,” Desmond said of the closer.

Belisle (2-4) took the loss for the Rockies, who were outscored 18-7 in the series.

Washington right fielder Jayson Werth had two hits for the second night in a row and Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau had two hits to finish with six in the series.

Colorado starter Tyler Matzek gave up three runs and one walk with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings but was not involved in the decision.

Weiss let lefty Matzek bat in the top of the seventh, then lifted him after he struck out the first batter (left fielder Bryce Harper) in the bottom of the seventh. Desmond followed by hitting the second pitch from Belisle for the game-winner.

“I let him take the at-bat. It was two outs and none on,” Weiss said of Matzek. “I wanted him to face Harper.”

The Rockies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a three-run homer to left field by catcher Michael McKenry against Fister.

Washington tied the score at 3 with three runs in the fourth inning -- on a two-run homer by Werth and an RBI single by Desmond. The outburst came against Matzek, who was making his fifth career start.

It was the first home run since May 11 for Werth, the No. 3 hitter in the lineup who has seven homers this year.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes by approaching thunderstorms that never materialized.

NOTES: Colorado LHP Franklin Morales (4-4, 5.75 ERA) will pitch Thursday in Los Angeles in the first game of the series against Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.78). ... Washington has Thursday off and will host the Chicago Cubs on Friday with a special start time of 11:05 a.m. on July 4. Washington RHP Tanner Roark (7-5, 2.98) will face Cubs RHP Jason Hammel, who is also 7-5 with a 2.98 ERA. ... The Rockies entered play Wednesday with a team ERA of 4.99, the worst in the National League. ... The Nationals entered play Wednesday tied with the Rockies for home runs by middle infielders with 49. SS Ian Desmond had 14 homers to lead Washington. ... The Rockies traded Double-A first baseman Harold Riggins on Wednesday to the Cincinnati Reds for Triple-A pitcher Jair Jurrjens, who was 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA in six games for Triple-A Louisville. Riggins was hitting .263 with seven homers for Double-A Tulsa of the Texas League. Jurrjens pitched in two games last year for Baltimore and also has pitched for the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.