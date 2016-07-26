Preview: Rockies at Orioles

A series featuring three of the biggest home run hitters in the majors is being decided by small ball so far, with the Baltimore Orioles coming out on top. The Orioles will try to clinch a win in the three-game interleague series when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the second of a three-game set.

Nolan Arenado was the only player to homer in Monday’s series opener – belting a solo shot in the fourth inning – and his star third base counterpart ended up winning it in the 10th with a much shorter shot as Rockies pitcher Jordan Lyles made an error on Manny Machado's grounder. Colorado rookie shortstop Trevor Story, who leads the National League in home runs with 27 and belted four in three games over the weekend, went hitless in four at-bats and the team managed six hits in the opener. Baltimore All-Star Mark Trumbo, who leads the majors with 30 blasts, was hitless as well but the Orioles and their resurgent pitching staff picked up the slack. The Orioles own the fewest quality starts in the American League but have posted four while winning five straight.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (8-6, 5.31 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (14-2, 3.18)

Bettis is enjoying a string of three straight quality starts and turned in the best of the bunch against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The Texas Tech product allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings – the third straight time he worked into the seventh inning. Bettis was not as strong in his lone previous appearance against Baltimore in 2013, when he was ripped for eight runs – two earned – on seven hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Tillman is tied for the major-league lead in wins and has been as consistent as possible over the last four outings. The California native allowed one run in seven innings to earn a win in each of those last four turns and struck out seven at the New York Yankees on Thursday. Tillman is making his first career appearance against Colorado and is 5-1 with a 4.62 ERA in 17 career interleague starts, including a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles C Matt Wieters (foot) returned from a six-game absence on Monday and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

2. Colorado OF prospect David Dahl went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in his major league debut on Monday.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is 0-for-21 with nine strikeouts in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rockies 2