Preview: Rockies at Orioles

Adam Jones has come to play this week against the Colorado Rockies, but the rest of the Baltimore Orioles offense is having a harder time finding the way. The Orioles will try to get some production from somewhere other than the leadoff spot in the lineup when they host the Rockies in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Wednesday.

Jones drove in two runs and scored the game-winner in the 10th inning of Monday’s 3-2 triumph and followed it up with a two-run homer and two runs scored on Tuesday. The rest of the team managed four hits in each of the two contests and the Baltimore lineup is 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the series as the club clings to a slim lead in the American League East. The Rockies showed off the explosive middle of their order in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory, with Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story combining for five RBIs. Colorado has won five of its last six games and has a chance to impact races in both leagues in front of the trade deadline with a series at the New York Mets coming up this weekend.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (6-4, 4.12 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (3-2, 3.30)

Gray dominated in his last two starts, both against the major league-worst Atlanta Braves, allowing a total of one run in 14 innings while striking out 16. The 24-year-old turned in a quality start in each of his last four outings with 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in that span. Gray is seeing Baltimore for the first time in his career and struggled a bit in his last two starts against AL East clubs with a total of eight runs allowed in 11 innings against New York and Toronto in June.

Bundy will make his third straight start after tossing a career-high 87 pitches in a win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. The 23-year-old struck out five in as many innings without walking a batter and allowed one unearned run in the 5-1 final. Bundy last faced an National League club when he worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief at the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 6, notching all seven outs via strikeout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 0-for-24 with 11 strikeouts in his last seven games.

2. Colorado OF Gerardo Parra (ankle) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Friday.

3. Baltimore C Matt Wieters (foot) is 0-for-8 in two games since returning from a six-game absence.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Rockies 3