Orioles defeat Rockies in 10 for fifth straight win

BALTIMORE-- Adam Jones scored on a 10th-inning fielder's choice and error by pitcher Jordan Lyles, and the Baltimore Orioles stretched their winning streak to five with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies Monday night.

Jones started the game-winning rally with a one-out single that hit the bag and popped way up in the air and away from third baseman Nolan Arenado. Jonathan Schoop followed with a soft single to right that sent Jones to third.

Manny Machado then grounded one back to Lyles (2-3). The right-hander dropped it but recovered to throw home, and Jones slid in under catcher Nick Hundley's tag.

Chaz Roe (1-0) earned the win for the Orioles (58-40) after a scoreless 10th. Baltimore now is a season-high 18 games over .500.

Both teams entered the game with four-game winning streaks, the longest current runs in the major leagues.

Orioles starter Yovani Gallardo allowed two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings but a wild pitch proved costly in the seventh.

After Gallardo picked off Carlos Gonzalez for that inning's second out, David Dahl got his first major league hit, a single to center. He then moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Mark Reynolds single that gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

The Orioles then tied it in the bottom of that inning on an Adam Jones RBI groundout. That scored Nolan Reimold, who was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to third on Dariel Alvarez's double -- his first hit this season.

Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa had lost three of his last four starts but shut down the Orioles after struggling in the first two innings. He escaped two big jams in those first two frames and allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with some help from the Rockies. Arenado made a wild throw that put runners at second and third with one out.

Jones followed by poking a soft single to right to score the game's first run. Arenado also made an error in the first after being charged with just one this season heading into the series.

Arenado made up for it by leading off the fourth with a game-tying homer to left.

NOTES: The Orioles are expecting RHP Ubaldo Jimenez to return on Tuesday. Jimenez's wife had a baby, and the pitcher had been on the paternity leave list. Jimenez could be in the mix to start Thursday's makeup game in Minnesota, according to manager Buck Showalter, even though the right-hander has not pitched since July 8. ... LF Hyun Soo Kim also could return from the disabled list on Tuesday if all is well after his rehab work at Double-A Bowie on Monday. If not, Showalter said Kim would take another day or two on rehab until he's ready to come back from a strained hamstring. ... Colorado selected OF David Dahl's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, and he made his major-league debut in this game. In a corresponding move, OF Brandon Barnes was designated for assignment by the Rockies.