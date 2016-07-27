Gonzalez, Story lead Rockies past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story had two RBIs apiece to lead the surging Rockies past the first-place Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Colorado has won five of its past six games and rebounded from a disappointing series opener when they lost in the 10th inning on a throwing error by right-hander Jordan Lyles.

The Orioles' Chris Tillman (14-3) fell short in his bid for a major league-leading 15th victory. He struggled early and often, allowing a season-tying high six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts over five innings. It was Tillman's first loss in nearly a month, which also ended his team's five-game winning streak.

Colorado's Chad Bettis (9-6) put together another effective outing and contained the Orioles powerful lineup. He gave up just two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks over six innings. The Rockies improved to 8-1 in the past nine starts by right-hander.

DJ LeMahieu had two hits, an RBI and two runs for Colorado

Adam Jones got his 18th home runs for the Orioles, who lead the major leagues with 149 on the year. Baltimore pulled to within 6-3 on wild pitch by reliever Boone Logan in the eighth. However, Carlos Estevez pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his ninth save.

The Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the third on three singles off Tillman. After Tillman got Nolan Arenado to pop out to third, Gonzalez delivered a ground-rule double to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. Story followed with a single to left that drove in two more runs.

All five of the Rockies' hits came with two strikes. The four runs matched Tillman's total in his past four games.

Arenado had an RBI double in the fifth and then scored on a wild pitch by Tillman that provided a 6-0 lead. The Orioles finally got on the board in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run homer by Jones off Bettis.

NOTES: Orioles RF Hyun Soo Kim was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a strained right hamstring. Kim homered in a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday night. To make room, OF Dariel Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Rockies LF Gerardo Parra (sprained left ankle) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Friday. Parra, who has been on the disabled list since June 17, is batting .263 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games (243 at-bats). The club has not yet determined how many rehab games Parra might need. "He's going to need some at-bats. He's been out a long time," manager Walt Weiss said. ... Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came off the paternity list Tuesday. Jimenez has struggled as a starter this season, going 5-9 with a 7.38 ERA. He has also allowed 50 walks with 72 strikeouts. However, he could start Thursday in Minnesota. In a corresponding move, CF Julio Borbon was designated for assignment, meaning Baltimore will carry 13 pitchers.