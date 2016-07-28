Two homers are enough for Rockies to top O's

BALTIMORE -- The Colorado Rockies certainly made their hits count in Wednesday night's game vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Nick Hundley and David Dahl both homered in the sixth inning, and starter Jon Gray gave Colorado seven solid innings as the Rockies defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-1.

The Rockies (49-52) finished with only five hits, but two of them were homers that gave them their three runs en route to their second win in the three-game series.

"I love playing here," Hundley said. "The atmosphere here. The fans here. The team they run out there. If you don't play your 'A' game, you're going to get embarrassed."

That did not happen to the Rockies in this series. Colorado lost the first game to the Orioles (58-42) in 10 innings before taking the next two. Good starting pitching helped the Rockies, especially in this game, when the offense was limited.

Colorado put runners in scoring position only three times but came up with enough offense for Gray (7-4). The right-hander allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

His teammates made some good plays on defense, and Gray worked out of a few jams and made it through seven innings.

"There were a ton of good plays tonight," Gray said. "It was a heck of a defensive night. They kept me in it, (and) you just take it one pitch at a time."

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy (3-3) began well in his third major league start. He retired the first 16 Rockies before giving up a walk and the two homers in the sixth, blasts that put Colorado on top for good.

Bundy allowed three runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

"Just two mistakes, change-ups that were up in the zone and they were able to tag them for homers," Bundy said. "Maybe just a little more focus or location a little bit better in the sixth inning and you get out of that with six innings pitched and no harm done."

Bundy clearly appears to be improving with each start. He's given up four runs in 11 ? innings in his last two outings and looked in command both times.

"Dylan was really good, solid," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Got to get into another inning that he hadn't been into, got to throw a couple more pitches than he'd thrown. He was good. He was the reason we were in that game, impressive."

The Rockies did not get a baserunner until Mark Reynolds walked with one out in the sixth. Hundley then hit his two-run homer to left, and Dahl added his solo shot to center two batters later -- his first major league homer in just his third game -- for a 3-0 lead.

Manny Machado cut the lead to 3-1 for the Orioles (58-42) with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, but Baltimore could add no more.

Rockies relievers Adam Ottavino and Boone Logan combined to pitch the eighth. Carlos Estevez came on in the ninth and needed just seven pitches to record his 10th save. Colorado earned its second victory in a row, winning the three-game series.

Baltimore also missed a chance to extend its lead over Toronto and Boston in the American League East, as both lost earlier in the day. The Orioles lead the Blue Jays by two games and the Red Sox by 2 1/2.

"You look at the series overall, it's one of our best series of the year," Weiss said. "It's got to be up there. We got real good starting pitching this series and we had some really clutch hits. That's what it takes."

NOTES: The Orioles are hoping that OF Julio Borbon can rejoin the organization. He was designated for assignment Tuesday, and manager Buck Showalter said if Borbon gets through waivers that he could return. ... RHP Vance Worley, who threw seven strong innings in a spot start for Baltimore on Sunday, is going to be back in the bullpen when RHP Ubaldo Jimenez starts in the make-up game Thursday in Minnesota. ... The Rockies placed RHP Jason Motte on the disabled list with a rotator cuff strain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. ... LHP Chris Rusin was reinstated from the disabled list. He gives the Rockies a third-left hander in their bullpen, one who can both start and come on in relief.