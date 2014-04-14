Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres have bounced back nicely from a 2-6 start with three wins in their last four games, and the starting rotation deserves much of the credit. San Diego’s starters have allowed two runs or fewer in seven of their last eight contests, with Tyson Ross throwing seven strong innings in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Detroit. The Padres will need another strong outing Monday as they open a four-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, who lost 5-4 in 10 innings at San Francisco on Sunday after Rex Brothers allowed a walk-off homer by Brandon Crawford.

While San Diego’s rotation has become the team’s most reliable unit, Colorado learned Sunday that No. 2 starter Brett Anderson will miss the next four to six weeks with a broken left index finger. The Rockies, who are hoping to have ace Jhoulys Chacin (shoulder) back in the next few weeks, likely will move the struggling Franklin Rosales back into the rotation to take Anderson’s spot. Colorado’s offense is producing as expected, but Troy Tulowitzki is in a 1-for-10 slump while dealing with a lingering quad injury.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Padres RH Eric Stults (0-2, 5.59)

Lyles turned in a terrific all-around performance last Monday against the White Sox, allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings while collecting three hits and two RBIs at the plate. The 23-year-old was expected to be sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs with Tyler Chatwood’s return from the disabled list, but he earned a few more starts with last Monday’s effort. Lyles is 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.

Stults bounced back from a poor first start against Miami by limiting Cleveland to two runs (one earned) on five hits over 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday. Tulowitzki is 5-for-14 with six walks against the 34-year-old, who is 3-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 11 career games (seven starts) against the Rockies. Stults tossed a four-hitter against the Rockies at Petco Park last July 9, allowing one run while throwing 122 pitches.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego went 7-12 against Colorado last season but swept the Rockies at home in early September for the first time since 2006.

2. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon is batting .488 with nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

3. Padres OF Carlos Quentin (knee) is expected to take batting practice before Monday’s game, but there’s still no timetable for his return.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Rockies 3