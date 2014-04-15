Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres followed their 2-6 start with a series of impressive wins, while the Colorado Rockies are making a habit of losing one-run games. San Diego won four of its last five heading into Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Rockies, who have lost three of their last four – all by one run. Setup man Rex Brothers will be unavailable Tuesday after back-to-back rough outings, including Monday’s dismal showing when he walked three batters in the eighth inning and allowed San Diego to rally for a 5-4 victory.

The Rockies received a scare in Monday’s fifth inning when Michael Cuddyer left the game after crashing into the right field wall, but he could return as soon as Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right elbow contusion. San Diego second baseman Jedd Gyorko, off to a slow start while hitting .152 over his first 46 at-bats, signed a five-year contract extension with a team option for a sixth season Monday. “It’s a big commitment but I think Jedd is worth it,” Padres general manager Josh Byrnes told mlb.com. “He’s always hit and he has handled a lot of stuff that’s been thrown at him.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (1-0, 3.75 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-0, 1.35)

Nicasio opened the season with seven strong innings against Arizona, but struggled against the White Sox on Wednesday and exited after allowing four runs over five frames. Chase Headley is 6-for-12 with two homers against the 27-year-old, who is 2-0 with a 2.87 ERA in five career starts against the Padres. Nicasio, who earned a spot in the Rockies rotation with an impressive spring training, is 6-0 with a 4.36 ERA in 12 career starts in March or April.

Erlin made his first start of the season Wednesday against Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. “He knows how to pitch,” Indians right fielder Elliot Johnson told mlb.com. “He did a really, really good job of locating his stuff. And his changeup was really tough to pick up. That kept us off-balance all day.” The 23-year-old Erlin, set to make his first career appearance against the Rockies, posted a 3-3 record with a 4.12 ERA in 11 games as a rookie last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies recalled OF Corey Dickerson from Triple-A Colorado Springs and placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured left index finger. Anderson is expected to miss 4-for-6 weeks.

2. The Padres have hit 19 doubles over their last seven games.

3. RHP Jhoulys Chacin (shoulder) will make a rehab start for High-A Modesto on Tuesday and could rejoin the Rockies in the next two weeks.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Rockies 3