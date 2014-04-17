Preview: Rockies at Padres

The offensively challenged San Diego Padres are at least hitting when it matters lately and will try to win the series with the visiting Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the finale of their four-game set. San Diego, last in the National League with 44 runs, went 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory as Chris Denorfia had two of the hits while driving in a pair of runs. Colorado is 2-4 on its seven-game trip as life away from Coors Field continues to be difficult.

Justin Morneau continued his torrid start in his first season with the Rockies by going 3-for-3 with a home and two RBIs to raise his average to .354. Colorado’s Wilin Rosario, who is 5-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs in his last three games and a .370 hitter at Petco Field, is expected back in the lineup after not catching Jorge De La Rosa on Wednesday for the third consecutive outing after the two had communication issues on Opening Day. Colorado’s Franklin Morales gets another chance to prove himself as a starter and opposes Ian Kennedy, who has lost both home outings this season.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Franklin Morales (0-1, 6.39 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (1-2, 4.24)

Morales returns to the starting rotation after Brett Anderson was placed on the disabled list with a broken left index finger suffered during an at-bat Saturday. Morales last pitched Sunday and provided an inning of scoreless relief while walking one and striking out a pair at San Francisco. The 28-year-old Venezuelan yielded six runs, eight hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of a 15-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on April 8 after yielding three runs in his first start in Miami on April 3.

Kennedy’s changeup came to life against Detroit on Saturday, but it didn’t help enough in a 6-2 loss when he allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings. The 29-year-old Huntington Beach, Calif., native recorded 16 strikeouts against three walks and a 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings over three starts. Kennedy is 3-3 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 starts against Colorado — 2-1, 2.11 in eight outings away from Coors Field — and has little trouble with Carlos Gonzalez (4-for-29, 13 strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres SS Everth Cabrera, who missed Tuesday’s game with a sore knee, extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single Wednesday and is hitting .333.

2. The Rockies are 3-7 on the road after finishing 29-52 in each of the last two seasons.

3. San Diego 3B Chase Headley (8-for-50) missed Wednesday’s contest because of a mild right biceps strain.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 2