Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to continue their recent torrid play when they open a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday. San Diego took two of three road games from playoff contender Pittsburgh over the weekend and has won eight of its past 11 games. Colorado has struggled mightily on the road as Sunday’s victory as Arizona was only its third in its last 23 away contests.

Corey Dickerson hit the tiebreaking solo homer and the Rockies scored twice in the 10th inning to avoid being swept by the Diamondbacks and winning for only the second in the last 10 games. Colorado starter Jordan Lyles has struggled against San Diego, going 1-3 with a 6.93 ERA in five career starts. The Padres have been offensively challenged most of the season but Sunday’s 8-2 thumping of the Pirates marked the fifth time in the last 17 games that they have scored eight or more runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (6-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jesse Hahn (7-3, 2.28)

Lyles defeated the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in his first start since missing two months due to a broken bone in his non-throwing hand. He allowed four runs and six hits in six innings to move one victory away from matching his career high set last season. Lyles’ only loss of the season was against the Padres when he was roughed up for six runs in 3 1/3 innings and issued a season-worst six walks May 17.

Hahn is looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota after winning seven of his previous eight starts. He gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Twins and matched a season worst with four walks. Hahn has allowed one or fewer runs in six of his 10 big-league starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez (knee) was placed on the disabled list Sunday while SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) has been sidelined for three-plus weeks and is still experiencing issues.

2. San Diego OF Seth Smith is 4-for-10 with a homer, two doubles, a triple and six RBIs over his last three games.

3. Colorado 1B Ben Paulsen was recalled when Gonzalez went on the DL and hit his first major-league homer, and is 11-for-27 after eight big-league games.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Rockies 2