Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres may not be at the top of the division but they are playing like one of the better teams in baseball of late. The Padres will look for their eighth win in 10 games when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. San Diego (55-62) is seven games under .500 overall but has been on fire since the All-Star break thanks to strong pitching and an offense that has added exciting new pieces.

The Padres gave former top prospect Rymer Liriano his first career major-league start on Monday and the youngster contributed a sacrifice fly while July acquisition Yangervis Solarte belted the go-ahead home run in a 4-3 triumph. The Rockies rank near the top of the majors in most offensive categories even with Troy Tulowitzki (hip) still out and Carlos Gonzalez (knee) joining him on the disabled list, but the team struck out 14 times in Monday’s series opener and is 2-9 in the last 11 games. Colorado dropped to 18-42 on the road and has not won back-to-back games away from home since June 13-15.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-4, 5.77 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3, 3.10)

Flande returned to the rotation Thursday and was reached for four runs on seven hits - two homers - in six innings in a loss to the Cubs. The rookie has posted one quality start in his six chances and has yet to complete seven innings. Flande is making his first appearance against San Diego and is 0-2 with a 3.29 ERA on the road.

Despaigne began his major-league career by allowing two or fewer runs in five straight quality starts but has since fallen off that pace. The Cuba native failed to go six innings in any of his last three turns and has surrendered a total of 15 runs - 12 earned - and 23 hits over 15 innings in that span. Despaigne is also getting his first taste of the Padres-Rockies NL West rivalry and is 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies LHP Brett Anderson will undergo back surgery Thursday and is out for the season.

2. San Diego SS Everth Cabrera (hamstring) has missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer (left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 2