Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres got a new direction with the hiring of a new general manager last week and are showing the new boss some positive signs on the field. The Padres will look for their fifth straight victory when they host the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Rockies are sinking fast with their stars on the disabled list and have dropped 10 of their last 12 games.

San Diego sits last in the majors in most offensive categories but is getting such strong pitching that just a few contributions from the lineup are leading to wins. The Padres staff has allowed an average of 2.2 runs in the last 10 games and has surrendered more than three only once in that span - a 5-4 win at Minnesota last week. Colorado owns one of the best offenses in the league but has totaled four runs in the first two games of the series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (2-7, 5.32 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-10, 3.51)

Matzek fared poorly in each of his last two starts, allowing a total of 11 runs on 14 hits in nine total innings. The rookie struggled with his control in his last start, issuing five walks in as many innings at Arizona. Matzek got a chance against San Diego and was reached for five runs on eight hits and four walks in six innings on July 7.

Kennedy is winless in his last two starts despite surrendering a total of two earned runs and nine hits in 11 innings. The 29-year-old has not been able to get an out in the seventh inning in any of his last four turns due in part to issuing 16 walks in that span. Kennedy went up against Matzek at Colorado on July 7 and came out with a win, yielding one run on seven hits and one walk in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) and OF Carlos Gonzalez (knee) will both meet with specialists in Colorado on Wednesday.

2. Padres 1B Yonder Alonso left Tuesday’s game with a right forearm strain and is day-to-day.

3. San Diego RHP Andrew Cashner (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 2