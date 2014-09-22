Preview: Rockies at Padres

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres faded from playoff contention months ago, but nobody can accuse either team of going through the motions this month. Colorado has won a season-high six in a row while San Diego carries a four-game winning streak into Mondays contest at Petco Park. Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau begins the three-game series in a virtual tie with Pittsburghs Josh Harrison (.318) for the National League batting crown.

Catcher Wilin Rosario is 14-for-20 with two home runs and nine RBIs over his last five games for the Rockies, who have scored 61 runs during their win streak. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado (pneumonia) is expected to miss the seasons final week, but 27-year-old rookie Rafael Ynoa has served as a capable replacement with six RBIs in his last three games. Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista is known for his glove, but is also contributing at the plate by hitting .304 with two homers over his last seven games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (6-10, 4.19 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (7-17, 4.59)

Matzek has won four of his last five starts, including Tuesday when he held the Dodgers to two runs on 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Hes taking it and running with it, manager Walt Weiss told reporters. The kids got a quiet confidence. The 23-year-old Matzek, a native Californian who attended high school in Mission Viejo, owns a 1-2 mark with a 4.29 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

Stults suffered his 17th loss Wednesday as he allowed four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings against Philadelphia. After going 0-6 with a 6.16 ERA in six July starts, the 34-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last 11 outings. Rosario is 5-for-15 with a home run and DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-21 against Stults, who is 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 15 career games (11 starts) against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 31-19 in one-run games, including 23-8 at home.

2. Colorado OF Michael Cuddyer is 13-for-29 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. San Diego RHP Tyson Ross is not expected to pitch this week due to arm soreness.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 2