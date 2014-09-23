Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres are not in the running for a postseason berth, but they did make a statement with their play at home this season. Winners of five in a row and seven of their last eight, the Padres vie for a series victory on Tuesday when they play the second contest of the three-game set against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Rene Rivera, who ripped an RBI double in Monday’s 1-0 triumph, is 7-for-16 in his last four games and has hit safely in eight of his last nine.
Rivera’s recent numbers are impressive but he has failed to get a hit in six career at-bats versus Tuesday starter Jorge De La Rosa. Although Colorado saw its six-game winning streak come to a halt Monday, Justin Morneau collected a pair of hits to raise his batting average to a National League-best .320. Morneau, who holds a slim lead over Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.318), is 12-for-25 in eight games at Petco Park this season.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), Fox Sports San Diego
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (14-11, 4.14 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (4-4, 4.53)
De La Rosa posted his first victory since Aug. 20 after scattering two hits over six scoreless innings in a 16-2 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The 33-year-old will aim for another strong start versus San Diego, against which he owns an impressive 8-3 career mark. De La Rosa split his first two outings versus the Padres before allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision on Sept. 6.
Erlin recorded his third straight victory after permitting one run on five hits in six innings en route to a 7-3 triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday. The 23-year-old is 1-1 against Colorado this season after surrendering 10 runs on 20 hits in 11 2/3 innings. Erlin picked up the victory over the Rockies on May 17 despite yielding four runs in five frames.
1. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko, who scored the lone run on Monday, is a blistering 9-for-14 in his career versus De La Rosa.
2. Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer went 0-for-4 in the series opener and is 4-for-26 in his last eight games in San Diego.
3. The Padres (47-32) can secure their most wins ever at Petco Park with one more home victory.
PREDICTION: Rockies 2, Padres 1