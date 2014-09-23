Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres are not in the running for a postseason berth, but they did make a statement with their play at home this season. Winners of five in a row and seven of their last eight, the Padres vie for a series victory on Tuesday when they play the second contest of the three-game set against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Rene Rivera, who ripped an RBI double in Monday’s 1-0 triumph, is 7-for-16 in his last four games and has hit safely in eight of his last nine.

Rivera’s recent numbers are impressive but he has failed to get a hit in six career at-bats versus Tuesday starter Jorge De La Rosa. Although Colorado saw its six-game winning streak come to a halt Monday, Justin Morneau collected a pair of hits to raise his batting average to a National League-best .320. Morneau, who holds a slim lead over Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.318), is 12-for-25 in eight games at Petco Park this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), Fox Sports San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (14-11, 4.14 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (4-4, 4.53)

De La Rosa posted his first victory since Aug. 20 after scattering two hits over six scoreless innings in a 16-2 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The 33-year-old will aim for another strong start versus San Diego, against which he owns an impressive 8-3 career mark. De La Rosa split his first two outings versus the Padres before allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision on Sept. 6.

Erlin recorded his third straight victory after permitting one run on five hits in six innings en route to a 7-3 triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday. The 23-year-old is 1-1 against Colorado this season after surrendering 10 runs on 20 hits in 11 2/3 innings. Erlin picked up the victory over the Rockies on May 17 despite yielding four runs in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko, who scored the lone run on Monday, is a blistering 9-for-14 in his career versus De La Rosa.

2. Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer went 0-for-4 in the series opener and is 4-for-26 in his last eight games in San Diego.

3. The Padres (47-32) can secure their most wins ever at Petco Park with one more home victory.

PREDICTION: Rockies 2, Padres 1