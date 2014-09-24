Preview: Rockies at Padres

Justin Morneau continues pursuit of his first batting title when the Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series. Morneau went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Colorado’s 3-2 victory Tuesday, and leads Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.317) and Andrew McCutchen (.313) in his quest to become the fourth Rockie to win a batting championship in the last eight years  and second in a row. Colorado prevailed for the seventh time in eight games while improving their major league-worst road record to 21-56 with their second win away from home in the last 14 contests.

San Diego fell to 32-20 in one-run games  still the best record in the majors  and 9-2 in the last 11 such contests, and dropped to 44-15 at Petco Park when scoring at least two runs. The Padres are 47-33 at home and a need a victory Wednesday to set a record for wins at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. San Diego’s Joe Wieland continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery and opposes rookie Yohan Flande, who is still searching for his first major-league victory.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-5, 4.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Joe Wieland (0-0, 9.00)

Flande received a no-decision in his first start since Aug. 17 when he yielded two runs and two hits in five innings of Colorado’s 7-6 victory over Arizona on Thursday. The 28-year-old Dominican has pitched well enough  despite his win-loss record  to at least be considered a candidate for the 2015 starting rotation. Flande lost in San Diego 4-1 on Aug. 12 after permitting two runs and four hits in six innings and was credited with a hold against the Padres in a 7-6 victory Sept. 6.

Wieland has appeared in three games this season, with his 2014 debut in Colorado on Sept. 6 when he received a no-decision after allowing four runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings of San Diego’s 7-6 loss. The 24-year-old Nevada native’s last two appearances came in relief, yielding a run and three hits during a two-inning stint in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia last Wednesday in his last outing. Wieland was 0-4 with a 4.55 ERA in five starts in 2012 before undergoing Tommy John surgery July 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Six Colorado players  Larry Walker (three), Andres Galarraga, Todd Helton, Matt Holliday, Carlos Gonzalez and Michael Cuddyer (2013)  won eight batting titles in the first 21 years of the franchise’s existence.

2. The Rockies have won 10 of the 18 meetings in 2014, clinching their second straight season series with San Diego.

3. Colorado RHP LaTroy Hawkins, 41, earned his 23rd save of the season Tuesday and is two games shy of becoming the 16th pitcher in major league history to appear in 1,000 games.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 2