Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres try for a three-game home sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and the starting pitchers - both offseason pickups via the free agent market - are an indication of the direction each team is heading. San Diego will pay James Shields $10 million in 2015 and he is 5-for-5 in quality starts since donning a Padres uniform while Colorado ponied up $5.5 million for Kyle Kendrick, who has yielded 26 runs in his last four turns.

The Padres continued their recent mastery over the Rockies at Petco Park, improving to 12-3 in the last 15 meetings there following a 4-2 victory Saturday and moving one game ahead of Colorado with their third victory in the last 10 games. Leadoff hitter Wil Myers, one of many offseason acquisitions who have contributed to San Diego’s vastly-improved offense, has scored two runs in each of the last four games, raising his major league-leading total to 25. The Rockies lost their fourth straight and fell to 7-7 on the road after a 6-0 start away from Coors Field, but received a decent performance from its pitching staff after yielding 35 runs in their previous three games. The Padres have outscored Colorado 44-21 while winning four of six meetings this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-3, 8.36 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (2-0, 2.90)

Kendrick was rocked for eight runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings during a 12-5 loss at Arizona on Tuesday, the second time this season he’s allowed eight runs. “I’ve got to keep battling, trying to get out of this funk,” the 30-year-old Texan, who was 74-68 in eight seasons with Philadelphia, told the Denver Post. Kendrick is 4-2 with a 4.25 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) against San Diego, including a no-decision when he permitted four runs in seven innings of a 5-4 victory April 22.

Shields earned a no-decision after striking out a season-high 12 and allowing one run in six innings of a 9-4 loss to Houston on Monday and has 41 strikeouts in 31 innings while posting a 1.13 WHIP. “He was working with a tight (strike) zone, which was more impressive,” catcher Derek Norris told reporters. “He threw the ball well.” Shields is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA against Colorado - including a no-decision after yielding three runs in six innings April 22 - and has struggled with Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado, who are a combined 10-for-19 with three home runs against the 33-year-old Californian, who is 116-90 in nine-plus seasons.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado on Saturday designated RHP Jorge Rondon (90.00 ERA in two appearances) for assignment and called up LHP Ken Roberts from Triple-A Albuquerque.

2. San Diego RHP Craig Kimbrel on Saturday recorded his 33rd consecutive save and seventh in his first season with the Padres.

3. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau is 0-for-12 in his last three games, but is 16-for-50 with four home runs, six doubles and 11 RBIs versus Shields.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Rockies 2