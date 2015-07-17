Preview: Rockies at Padres

The Colorado Rockies look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the San Diego Padres for the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Colorado completed the first half of the season with a four-game home sweep of Atlanta, limiting the Braves to three runs or fewer in each contest.

The Rockies scored 13 runs over the first three contests before erupting for 11 in the finale, with Charlie Blackmon going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and All-Star Troy Tulowitzki belting a three-run homer. San Diego went 4-6 on its road trip prior to the All-Star break, winning its final two contests after losing six in a row. The Padres edged Texas 2-1 on Sunday as Will Middlebrooks and Jedd Gyorko each drove in a run while Tyson Ross scattered three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. The National League West rivals, who are battling to avoid the division basement, split a four-game series at Colorado in April before the Padres opened May by sweeping a three-game set at home.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-3, 4.34 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (7-3, 4.01)

De La Rosa settled for a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday after allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. The 34-year-old Mexican is unbeaten in his last four outings, yielding a total of five runs over 24 frames, and has given up more than three runs just once in his last 10 turns. De La Rosa is 8-5 with a 4.90 ERA in 25 career games (21 starts) versus San Diego but lost both of his meetings with the Padres this year.

Shields’ winless streak reached seven starts on Saturday, when he surrendered four runs on five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings at Texas. The 33-year-old is 0-3 during his drought, giving up four or more runs four times while working at least seven innings only twice. Shields improved to 3-1 in five career outings against Colorado on May 3 despite allowing five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Justin Upton on Tuesday became the first member of the Padres to record a single and a stolen base in the All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1989.

2. Tulowitzki grounded out in his only at-bat in the All-Star Game.

3. The Padres have outscored the Rockies 52-27 this season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Padres 3