Preview: Rockies at Padres
July 19, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Rockies at Padres

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Only two teams in the majors entered the second half of the season with fewer home wins than San Diego’s 18. However, the Padres have enjoyed hosting the Colorado Rockies this year and look to keep the season series a one-sided affair when the teams continue a weekend set Saturday.

Behind three home runs and solid pitching from James Shields and four relievers, San Diego took the series opener 4-2 on Friday, its fourth straight home victory over the Rockies and sixth win in eight meetings overall in 2015. Jedd Gyorko slugged a two-run homer for the Padres as he shows slight signs of establishing some sort of success at the plate; after carrying a .205 average into July, he has raised it to .230 by going 13-for-43 with two of his four home runs this month. Colorado, which has not won a series in San Diego since July 8-10, 2013, had its four-game winning streak snapped Friday and has lost eight of its last nine away from home. Padres right-hander Tyson Ross seeks his first career win against the Rockies opposite Chad Bettis on Saturday.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (5-4, 4.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-7, 3.34)

Bettis rebounded from a dismal outing two turns ago to toss six solid innings in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. He limited the Braves to three runs on six hits while striking out a season-high eight. The 26-year-old has tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings across four career appearances against the Padres, including one start.

Ross is 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA over his last five starts after tossing 6 2/3 scoreless frames in a win at Texas on Sunday. He held the Rangers to three hits and worked his 14th straight start without allowing a home run. Ross yielded two runs in five innings of a 2-1 loss at Colorado on April 23 and is 0-5 despite a 3.22 mark in eight career encounters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp has recorded two hits in four of his last five games.

2. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon homered Friday and is hitting .463 during a nine-game surge.

3. Colorado was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base Friday.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 3

