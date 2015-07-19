Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their winning streak and complete a sweep when they host the Colorado Rockies for the finale of their three-game series Sunday. After claiming the opener, San Diego posted a 5-4 triumph on Saturday for its fourth consecutive overall win.

Austin Hedges opened the scoring in the third inning with a solo home run while former Rockie Clint Barmes snapped a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a two-run blast as the Padres seek their first sweep since May 1-3, when they outscored the Rockies 26-11 at home. All-Star Troy Tulowitzki belted a solo shot and Brandon Barnes collected three hits and an RBI as the Rockies lost for the sixth time in seven road games. Colorado has dropped nine of its last 11 away from home, scoring three runs or fewer in seven of the defeats. San Diego’s Justin Upton looks to continue his power surge at home, as 12 of his 15 blasts this season have come at Petco Park.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.80 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-10, 4.10)

Butler is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and make his first start since June 5, when he was battered for six runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Miami. The defeat dropped the 24-year-old to 1-5 over his last seven major-league outings, a span in which he has surrendered four or more runs five times. Butler lost his only career turn against the Padres on May 1, yielding five runs - three earned - on four hits and two walks in four frames at San Diego.

Cashner has not pitched since July 8, when he gave up four runs over 7 2/3 innings in a loss at Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old has won only once in his last eight starts, allowing four or more runs six times, but has gone four straight outings without serving up a home run. Cashner is 1-3 with a 5.91 ERA in 10 career games (five starts) versus Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki has reached base safely in a career-high 39 straight games - the fourth-longest streak in club history.

2. San Diego is 14-2 when Upton and RF Matt Kemp each record at least one RBI.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is 5-for-10 lifetime against Cashner.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 1