Preview: Rockies at Padres

Nolan Arenado’s six-game streak of contests with a home run has concluded, but the Colorado third baseman looks to continue his strong season when the Rockies open a four-game set on Monday against the host San Diego Padres. Arenado is tied for the National League lead in homers (36) with teammate Carlos Gonzalez and has collected a league-best 105 RBIs.

The big offensive seasons by Arenado and Gonzalez haven’t prevented the Rockies from being 24 games below .500 and mired in the NL West cellar. Colorado’s disappointing campaign marks its sixth straight season of missing the playoffs, and two more losses will sew up its fifth consecutive losing year. San Diego, which has dropped five of its last six games, has an even longer playoff drought as it was last a postseason participant in 2006 and is attempting to avoid its fifth consecutive losing campaign. Justin Upton is 11-for-29 with three homers, three doubles and seven RBIs against scheduled Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (4-12, 6.29 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-12, 3.88)

Kendrick returned on Tuesday after serving a month-long stint on the disabled list due to a shoulder ailment. He gave up one run and three hits over four innings against Arizona, with the run coming on a homer - the career-worst 27th he’s allowed this season. Kendrick is 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts against San Diego this season and has a 4-3 record and 4.94 mark in nine career appearances (eight starts).

Kennedy matched his career best with 12 strikeouts on Wednesday, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings of a no-decision versus Texas. He has a splendid 1.72 ERA over his last five starts while compiling a 2-2 record. Kennedy is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two 2015 outings against the Rockies and is 6-5 with a 2.79 mark in 20 career starts while successfully dealing with Gonzalez (5-for-35, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp has reached base in 26 consecutive games and is batting .324 with seven homers and 30 RBIs during that stretch.

2. Colorado SS Jose Reyes is 15-for-40 with six multi-hit performances over his last 10 contests.

3. San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko has recorded three homers and five RBIs over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Rockies 3