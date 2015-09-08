Preview: Rockies at Padres

The Colorado Rockies finally have won a game at Petco Park and look to notch another when they visit the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game set. Colorado lost the first five meetings in San Diego this season before producing a 6-4 victory in Monday’s series opener.

Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for his fifth multi-hit performance in eight games. Nolan Arenado - the National League leader in RBIs (106) and the co-leader in home runs (36) with teammate Carlos Gonzalez - left Monday’s game with a chest contusion but hopes to play on Tuesday. The Padres have dropped four straight games and six of their last seven, but Matt Kemp remains hot after hitting his 19th homer of the season and reaching base for the career-best 27th consecutive game. Kemp has collected 91 RBIs and is on pace to become only the 14th different player in San Diego history to reach the century mark and first since Chase Headley in 2012.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 6.15 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (2-2, 5.47)

Gray has made six major-league starts and has lasted five or fewer innings in four of them. He allowed four runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 frames against Arizona in his last turn, which marked the first time the Rockies won in any of his outings. Gray struck out five while giving up one run and four hits in five innings against the Padres on Aug. 15.

Rea won his first two major-league starts but has since gone 0-2 with one no-decision. He gave up two runs and four hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn but did not factor in the decision. Rea went 2-1 with a 5.03 ERA in his first four starts at Petco Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF Wil Myers is 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts in four games since returning from a wrist injury.

2. Colorado C Nick Hundley (neck) missed the series opener against his former club and is questionable for Tuesday.

3. San Diego RHP Joaquin Benoit (back) missed Monday’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Rockies 4