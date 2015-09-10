Preview: Rockies at Padres

San Diego right fielder Matt Kemp has reached the 20-homer mark for the sixth time in his career and is closing in on a 100-RBI season as the Padres close a four-game set against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Kemp’s homer Wednesday was his fifth in the past 11 games and he is seven RBIs away from becoming the first San Diego player to reach the century mark since Chase Headley in 2012.

Kemp reached base in a career-best 29th consecutive game in the Padres’ 11-4 romp Wednesday and he has regularly torched scheduled Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa in his career. Kemp is 20-for-46 with four homers against the left-hander while red-hot second baseman Jedd Gyorko (13-for-19, one homer and five doubles) and left fielder Justin Upton (9-for-26) have also enjoyed success against De La Rosa. San Diego racked up 18 hits Wednesday while winning for the third time in the last nine games, and Colorado lost for the fourth time in five games and is 1-7 at Petco Park this season. Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes is hitless in eight at-bats in the series after having multiple hits in four of his previous five contests.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (9-6, 4.24 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-10, 3.21)

De La Rosa has been superb in winning his last two outings, allowing one run and 10 hits while striking out 14 in 13 innings during the stretch. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven turns and has gone 3-2 in that span. De La Rosa has struggled against the Padres this season - going 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 innings - and is 8-6 with a 4.84 ERA in 26 career appearances (22 starts) against San Diego.

Ross also has allowed one run (and eight hits) in 13 innings over his last two starts but split the decisions. He is 4-2 over his last eight starts while giving up two or fewer earned runs in six of them. Ross is 0-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Rockies and is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three 2015 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gyorko hit a three-run homer Wednesday and has four homers and nine RBIs over the past seven contests.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is 18-for-40 with seven homers, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 10 September appearances.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 7-for-14 in the series and 17-for-37 with one homer and five doubles over his past nine games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Padres 3