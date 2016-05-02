Preview: Rockies at Padres

James Shields may want to pitch around Nolan Arenado on Monday, when the San Diego Padres open a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Arenado leads the major leagues with 11 home runs and is 12-for-23 with four blasts in his career against Shields, who is winless in his first five starts for San Diego this season.

Arenado is hitting .305 with 25 RBI for the Rockies, who completed a three-game sweep at Arizona over the weekend to even their record at 12-12. “I think we’re playing better on the road than at home this year,” Arenado told reporters. “It’s kind of weird. But it’s nice, it’s a good feeling. It’s almost like we’re back to where we need to be.” Colorado is 8-4 on the road heading into Monday’s matchup with the Padres, who have lost six of their last eight games. San Diego needs more production from several starters - including catcher Derek Norris, who carries a .150 batting average into the series after recording three hits in his last 22 at-bats.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 11.42 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (0-4, 3.55)

Gray remains optimistic despite allowing a total of 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in his first two starts, both at Coors Field. “I’m not going to change my opinion about how I’m throwing, and I think I‘m throwing the ball real well,” Gray told SB Nation’s Purple Row. “It’s just about staying positive and getting through the hard times.” The 24-year-old has pitched well in two career outings against San Diego, recording a 0.90 ERA and 11 strikeouts over a total of 10 innings.

Shields was a hard-luck loser in last Tuesday’s 1-0 setback against San Francisco after allowing one run on three hits and four walks in seven innings. The Padres have scored a total of five runs in the 33 frames Shields has pitched this season. Carlos Gonzalez is 9-for-25 with three home runs against the 34-year-old veteran, who owns a 6-2 record and 4.75 ERA in nine career starts against the Rockies - including a solid outing on April 10 in which he allowed four runs over seven frames at Coors Field.

1. The Padres were 7-2 against the Rockies at Petco Park last season.

2. In 12 road games this year, Colorado’s starting pitchers are 6-2 with a 3.11 ERA.

3. San Diego 1B Wil Myers is batting .315 over his last 22 games.

