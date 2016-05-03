Preview: Rockies at Padres

Colorado’s Trevor Story is eager to prove he’s more than a one-month wonder. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was named the National League Rookie of the Month after belting 10 home runs in April, aims to build on his stellar start Tuesday as the Rockies continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Story batted .261 with 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored in April to lead the Rockies, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Padres. Story has opened May by going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts while hitting third in the order, one spot ahead of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is hitting .462 with four home runs in his last six games. The Padres don’t have anyone nearly as hot as Arenado, but first baseman Wil Myers has sparked the offense by hitting .323 over his last 23 games. Third baseman Brett Wallace could make his second consecutive start Tuesday as manager Andy Green looks to get more left-handed bats in the lineup against right-handed starters.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-2, 4.94)

Butler is set to make his first start of the season after throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief against Pittsburgh in his season debut Wednesday. “In the short outing we saw the other day, he was throwing strikes again,” manager Walt Weiss told reporters. “He did that in the minor leagues, and he’s always been a strike thrower.” The 25-year-old was went 3-10 last season in 16 starts, with one of the losses coming at San Diego on May 1, 2015, when he allowed five runs (three earned) over four frames.

Cashner recorded his shortest outing since 2013 on Wednesday, when he yielded six runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks over 2 2/3 innings against San Francisco. “That game was the aberration,” Green told MLB.com. “Look at the two (starts) before that. He threw the ball very well.” DJ LeMahieu is 5-for-12 against Cashner, who is 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA in 11 career games (six starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is 18-5 in its last 23 games against the Rockies at Petco Park.

2. The Rockies are 2-7 when they don’t hit a home run.

3. The Padres recalled INF/OF Alex Dickerson from Triple-A El Paso and designated LHP Michael Kirkman for assignment.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Rockies 4