Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres are experiencing deep troubles during a lengthy losing stretch and even a 10-run lead midway through the contest is no longer safe. The Padres have lost nine of their last 11 games entering Friday’s contest against the Colorado Rockies after collapsing Thursday and suffering a 16-13 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Executive chairman Ron Fowler sternly chastised his San Diego players by labeling them as “miserable failures” on Wednesday, and letting a 12-2 advantage through five innings evaporate into the largest blown lead in franchise history will surely only increase the frustration level. The Padres’ meager bats have gotten moving since Fowler referred to the team as “pathetic” as they posted 27 runs and 39 hits in the past two games against Seattle. The Rockies allowed 33 runs while dropping three of four home games to the lowly Cincinnati Reds and have lost five of their last six games. Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez homered in Thursday’s 11-4 loss — his sixth in the past eight games — and is 20-for-44 with 11 RBIs over the past 11 games.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs. Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (4-5, 2.48)

Rusin has dropped three straight decisions and was roughed up for six runs and 11 hits in five innings while losing to the San Francisco Giants in his last start. The homer he allowed to San Francisco’s Denard Span is the only one he has served up in 41 2/3 innings this season. Rusin is 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Padres and has been hit hard by Jon Jay (5-for-6), Derek Norris (4-for-8), Matt Kemp (3-for-6, one homer) and Melvin Upton Jr. (3-for-6).

Pomeranz first reached the majors with the Rockies in 2011 and went 4-14 over parts of three seasons before being traded to Oakland. He defeated Colorado on April 9 when he gave up two runs and four hits and struck out seven in five innings. Pomeranz has lost his last two decisions, including a rough outing against Arizona on Sunday when he gave up six runs and five hits in five innings while striking out nine.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday to stretch his career-best streak of reaching base to 28 consecutive games.

2. Jay had a career-high five hits Thursday and became the fourth player in club history with four or more hits in back-to-back games — Tony Gwynn (1993), Reggie Sanders (1999) and Cameron Maybin (2011) are the others.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado has three homers over the past three games and is tied for the major-league lead with 17 homers.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Padres 7