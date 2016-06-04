Preview: Rockies at Padres

San Diego right fielder Matt Kemp is suddenly swinging a hot bat and the Padres are hoping he can help shake them out of their doldrums. Kemp hit a three-run homer that traveled an estimated 458 feet in the series opener and San Diego aims to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies again on Saturday.

Kemp has homered four times in his last eight games while going 12-for-36 with nine runs scored and eight RBIs. His homer fueled a 4-0 victory Friday that was just the third in 12 games for the Padres, and it also represents the third straight defeat and sixth in seven games for the Rockies. Colorado had just two hits in the opener after scoring 33 runs in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk to stretch his career-best streak of reaching base to 29 consecutive games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (4-4, 5.46 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-5, 4.79)

Bettis has been clobbered in each of his past two outings, giving up 13 runs and 15 hits in 8 1/3 innings in losses to Boston and Cincinnati. One of his better starts of the season came against the Padres on April 10 when he gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in seven innings in a 6-3 victory. Bettis is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in seven career appearances (four starts) against San Diego but has struggled with Hector Sanchez (4-for-6 with one homer and five RBIs).

Cashner has dropped three consecutive starts and is just 8-21 in 40 outings since the start of the 2015 season. He has allowed three earned runs in five consecutive starts but has allowed more than three just once in nine starts. Cashner defeated the Rockies on May 3 when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings and is 2-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 12 career appearances (seven starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, who has homered in six of his past eight games, was given the opener off and will be back in the lineup Saturday.

2. San Diego C Derek Norris is 5-for-11 with three runs scored over the last three contests.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is hitless in seven at-bats over the past two games since his 11-game hitting streak concluded.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 2