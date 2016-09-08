Preview: Rockies at Padres

The Colorado Rockies begin a seven-game road trip Thursday as they host the National League West-rival San Diego Padres for the opener of their four-game series. Colorado appeared on its way to a fourth loss in five contests Wednesday but rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a 6-5 victory over San Francisco.

Cristhian Adames delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double to end the contest while Nolan Arenado belted his NL-leading 37th home run to raise his major league-best RBI total to 118. San Diego was not as fortunate, dropping a 7-2 decision to visiting Boston for its fourth defeat in five contests. Alex Dickerson recorded two of the seven hits registered by the Padres, who have lost five of their last six at home. San Diego owns a 7-5 edge in the season series, winning four of the six contests played at Petco Park.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (0-2, 6.60 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (1-3, 3.29)

Hoffman remains in search of his first career victory as he makes his fourth major-league start. The 23-year-old native of New York, who had his outing pushed back a day due to cuts on his right thumb, settled for a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 31 as he allowed two runs and three hits in five innings but walked three and failed to record a strikeout. Hoffman has served up four home runs in his three starts and issued eight walks while fanning only five batters in 15 frames.

Richard has pitched extremely well since joining the rotation, allowing a total of five runs - three earned - over 23 innings in four starts, but has just one victory to show for his efforts. The 32-year-old from Indiana lost his only turn at home on Aug. 20 despite giving up only two unearned runs and two hits in six frames versus Arizona. Richard, who re-signed with San Diego after being released by the Chicago Cubs in early August, has struggled against Colorado in his career as he is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA in 14 games (13 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Arenado has recorded multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games.

2. Colorado OF/1B Gerardo Parra likely will miss the series opener after suffering a strained right hamstring in the first inning of Wednesday's victory.

3. San Diego recalled RHP Jake Smith, who recorded one save and a 1.59 ERA in six relief appearances with Double-A San Antonio after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco on July 6.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Rockies 3