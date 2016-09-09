Preview: Rockies at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to continue their offensive surge when they host the Colorado Rockies on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set. San Diego matched its run total from its previous six games in the series opener as it rolled to a 14-1 triumph to improve to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.

Rookie Ryan Schimpf homered during the Padres' seven-run third inning and finished with four RBIs as seven of the nine players in the team's starting lineup drove in at least one run. Colorado's seven-game road trip got off to an ugly start as it came within two outs of being blanked. David Dahl recorded three of the Rockies' eight hits and is 5-for-8 over his last two contests. One night after delivering a pinch-hit two-run double in the ninth inning to cap a 6-5 victory over San Francisco, Cristhian Adames— whose error led to seven unearned runs in the third — launched a one-out homer in the ninth for Colorado, whose fading playoff hopes took a hit as it fell seven games behing the New York Mets for the National League's second wild-card spot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (10-9, 3.94 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (7-8, 5.92)

Chatwood did not fare well in his first start following a stint on the disabled list with a strained back as he was tagged for six runs — five earned — and seven hits over five innings in a loss to Arizona on Saturday. It marked the second straight outing in which the 26-year-old Californian yielded six runs and dropped him to 0-3 during his four-start winless streak. Chatwood has yet to lose to San Diego in his career, improving to 3-0 in seven meetings (five starts) when he allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings June 11.

Perdomo was unable to extend his winning streak to three starts Saturday as he was reached by the Dodgers for five runs and nine hits in six innings at Los Angeles. The 23-year-old Dominican rookie yielded a total of two runs — one earned — and 11 hits over 16 frames in his previous two outings. Perdomo worked a scoreless frame at Colorado on April 9 in the first of his three appearances against the Rockies this year but was roughed up for six runs over 4 1/3 innings of a start June 5 and surrendered four runs — three earned — over 5 2/3 frames in a relief outing five days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B Gerardo Parra sat out Thursday's game after suffering a strained right hamstring the previous night.

2. San Diego LF Alex Dickerson has recorded two hits in three of his last four games.

3. Colorado activated RHP Jason Motte (shoulder), who hasn't pitched since July 25, from the 15-day disabled list and sent OF Rafael Ynoa and 1B Ben Paulsen outright to Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Padres 2