The San Diego Padres vie for their fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday as they continue their eight-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies. San Diego concluded a 3-4 road trip with a pair of triumphs in San Francisco before posting a 6-2 win on Tuesday in the opener of its three-game series against Colorado.

The Padres managed only five hits in the victory, but four were for extra bases - including back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning by Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf, who is batting just .156 but has hit safely in five of his last six contests. Colorado fell to 2-2 on its six-game road trip, which began with two victories in Arizona before the club totaled two runs in a pair of setbacks. Nolan Arenado had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday but bounced back with a two-hit performance that also included an RBI. Charlie Blackmon also notched a pair of hits for the Rockies after his 14-game streak came to an end in his previous contest.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-2, 4.71)

Senzatela looks to bounce back from his first major-league loss, a setback against Washington on Thursday in which he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings. The 22-year-old Venezuelan won each of his previous three outings, working seven innings in each while issuing a total of one walk. Senzatela posted his first career win against San Diego on April 11, when he gave up two runs and five hits.

Weaver remains in search of his first win with San Diego after being tagged for five runs over 5 2/3 innings of a loss at Arizona on Thursday. The 34-year-old Californian, who served up a league-leading 37 home runs last season, entered Tuesday having allowed a major league-high 10 blasts after being reached for three by the Diamondbacks. Weaver did not receive a decision in his two previous career starts against the Rockies, including an outing opposite Senzatela in Colorado last month in which he gave up two runs and three hits - two homers - over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies are 8-0 in one-run games this year after going 12-20 last season.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers was kept in the ballpark Tuesday after homering in each of his previous two contests but recorded an RBI, giving him seven in his last three games.

3. Colorado C Tony Wolters (head) left Tuesday's game and is day-to-day while LHP Mike Dunn (back spasms) hopes to be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 2