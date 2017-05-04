Preview: Rockies at Padres

After a two-game slumber, the bats of the Colorado Rockies woke up in a big way as the club evened its three-game set at one win apiece. The Rockies hope for more of the same Thursday afternoon, when they visit the San Diego Padres for the finale of both the series and their six-game road trip.

Colorado scored a total of two runs in losing back-to-back contests before doubling that amount in the first inning Wednesday en route to an 11-3 triumph. Ian Desmond was the hitting star, going 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs, while DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado each drove in a pair of runs as the Rockies improved to 3-2 on their trek. San Diego was seeking a season-high fourth consecutive overall victory Wednesday but suffered its third loss in four home contests. Wil Myers continued his impressive stretch at the plate, recording two of the Padres' seven hits and driving in a run to give him eight RBIs during his four-game streak.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (3-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.96)

Freeland looks to redeem himself after being pounded by San Diego on April 12 in the second start of his major-league career. The 23-year-old native of Denver lasted only 4 2/3 innings in that outing as he surrendered six runs on eight hits and three walks en route to his first loss. Freeland has been superb since, posting a 2-0 record while allowing only two runs over 17 frames in three turns - two of which were on the road.

Perdomo is coming off his longest - and best - outing of the season, a no-decision at San Francisco on Friday in which he allowed three runs (one earned) and struck out five without issuing a walk over six innings. The 23-year-old Dominican threw 50 of his 69 pitches for strikes in what was his second start since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. Perdomo made two starts and two relief appearances against Colorado as a rookie last season but did not fare well, going 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela, who allowed two earned runs over six innings Wednesday for a victory, was named the National League Rookie of the Month for April.

2. San Diego RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) is eligible to come off the disabled list but may make another rehab appearance first.

3. Colorado activated LHP Mike Dunn (back) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Triple-A Albuquerque while placing Tony Wolters on the 7-day concussion list and recalling fellow C Ryan Hanigan.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Padres 3