Preview: Rockies at Padres

Jhoulys Chacin faces his former organization for the first time when the San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Chacin spent his first five-plus major-league seasons with the Rockies but is with his fourth different club since leaving after the 2014 campaign.

Chacin is trying to recapture the form that saw him record 14 wins with the Rockies in 2013 and is looking forward to facing former teammate Carlos Gonzalez and other familiar faces. "I was rooting for them to get hits my whole career," Chacin told reporters. "Now I'm facing them, competing against them. It's going to be really exciting for me. ... It was a really good time that I spent with the Rockies." San Diego stretched its season-best winning streak to five games with an 8-5 victory on Friday as Austin Hedges, Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers each homered. Colorado has allowed 32 runs while losing four of its last five contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (4-7, 5.04 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (4-4, 5.77)

Chatwood has been rocked twice by the Padres this season, taking the loss both times while compiling a 7.59 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. Overall, the 27-year-old is 4-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) versus San Diego and has struggled with Myers (6-for-16, two homers). Chatwood lasted a season-low 4 1/3 innings while losing to Seattle in his last turn, allowing seven hits and a season-high six runs.

Chacin did not factor in the decision against Washington in his last outing after giving up three runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old has been stellar at home, registering a 2-0 record, 0.67 ERA and .132 batting average against in four outings compared to going 2-4 with a 10.27 ERA and .377 average against in seven road starts. Chacin has shut down Mark Reynolds (1-for-13) while struggling with Ian Desmond (7-for-19).

WALK-OFFS

1. The red-hot Solarte is 15-for-37 with 10 walks over his last 10 games.

2. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-4 in the opener, was named National League Player of the Month for May after batting .359 with 22 RBIs during the month.

3. Hedges is 4-for-8 with two homers, a double and six RBIs over his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Padres 5