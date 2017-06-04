Preview: Rockies at Padres

The Colorado Rockies got the pitching effort they needed to even the series and can win it with another when they send Jeff Hoffman to the mound in the finale against the host San Diego Padres on Sunday. Tyler Chatwood tossed eight strong innings, while Ian Desmond belted a grand slam and Nolan Arenado homered for the second time in three games as Colorado notched a 10-1 win Saturday.

The Rockies were 3-6 in their previous nine contests entering Saturday and had allowed 32 runs in a five-game stretch before tying the season series at 4-4 against San Diego with Chatwood’s eight-strikeout performance. Hoffman gets the nod for Colorado on Sunday after scheduled starter Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, and he will oppose fellow right-hander Jarred Cosart. The Padres saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, but catcher Austin Hedges homered for his third straight contest to produce the lone run. Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to six games with a double Saturday and Hedges in 5-for-11 with seven RBIs in his last three contests.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (2-0, 3.29 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.50)

Hoffman has been summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque where he is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in eight outings and will try to win his third game in as many starts for the Rockies in 2017. The 24-year-old East Carolina product, acquired in the Troy Tulowitzki trade, permitted one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings to win at Philadelphia on May 22. Hoffman took the loss when he gave up seven runs (none earned) over 2 2/3 innings against San Diego last year.

Cosart has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts this season, but he has been able to complete five innings just once. The 27-year-old Texan has struggled with control issues his entire career and has recorded 16 walks versus only 10 strikeouts in 20 innings in 2017 while extending his winless streak to 21 contests. Desmond and Mark Reynolds have each homered versus Cosart, who is 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in two starts against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte was hitless Saturday, but he is still 10-for-29 over his last seven contests.

2. Colorado OF Gerardo Parra is 12-for-17 with two walks and eight RBIs the last six games.

3. The Padres have scored 199 runs in their first 57 games, 98 of which have come from home runs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 3