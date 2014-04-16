Rockies 3, Padres 2: Juan Nicasio pitched six solid innings and Wilin Rosario had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run as visiting Colorado defeated San Diego.

DJ LeMahieu recorded two hits and an RBI while Troy Tulowitzki had two hits and scored twice for the Rockies. Nicasio (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in the first inning before yielding only two hits and a walk after that while LaTroy Hawkins - the fifth Colorado pitcher - worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his third save.

Seth Smith contributed two hits and an RBI, Will Venable added two hits and a run scored, and Jedd Gyorko drove in a run for the Padres, who had won four of their last five games. Robbie Erlin (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

The first four Padres reached on hits, with Smith and Gyorko providing RBI singles to stake San Diego to a 2-0 lead before Nicasio had retired a batter. LeMahieu delivered a two-out single in the second to score Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly drove in Tulowitzki in the fourth to make it 2-2.

The Rockies took the lead in the fifth when Michael Cuddyer singled with two out, and Carlos Gonzalez and Tulowitzki walked before Rosario drove in Cuddyer with a hard grounder that caromed off reliever Tim Stauffer. The Padres loaded the bases with two out in the seventh, but Boone Logan retired Alexi Amarista on a grounder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nicasio improved to 7-0 in 13 career April starts and 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in six outings against San Diego. ... Padres SS Everth Cabrera (.340) did not play because of a sore knee. ... San Diego hitting coach Phil Plantier was ejected by home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.