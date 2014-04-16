FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockies 3, Padres 2
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 16, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Rockies 3, Padres 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rockies 3, Padres 2: Juan Nicasio pitched six solid innings and Wilin Rosario had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run as visiting Colorado defeated San Diego.

DJ LeMahieu recorded two hits and an RBI while Troy Tulowitzki had two hits and scored twice for the Rockies. Nicasio (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in the first inning before yielding only two hits and a walk after that while LaTroy Hawkins - the fifth Colorado pitcher - worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his third save.

Seth Smith contributed two hits and an RBI, Will Venable added two hits and a run scored, and Jedd Gyorko drove in a run for the Padres, who had won four of their last five games. Robbie Erlin (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

The first four Padres reached on hits, with Smith and Gyorko providing RBI singles to stake San Diego to a 2-0 lead before Nicasio had retired a batter. LeMahieu delivered a two-out single in the second to score Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly drove in Tulowitzki in the fourth to make it 2-2.

The Rockies took the lead in the fifth when Michael Cuddyer singled with two out, and Carlos Gonzalez and Tulowitzki walked before Rosario drove in Cuddyer with a hard grounder that caromed off reliever Tim Stauffer. The Padres loaded the bases with two out in the seventh, but Boone Logan retired Alexi Amarista on a grounder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nicasio improved to 7-0 in 13 career April starts and 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in six outings against San Diego. ... Padres SS Everth Cabrera (.340) did not play because of a sore knee. ... San Diego hitting coach Phil Plantier was ejected by home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.