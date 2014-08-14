Padres 5, Rockies 3: Rymer Liriano hit his first major-league homer and Abraham Almonte added his initial National League blast as host San Diego extended its winning streak to five contests by completing a three-game sweep of Colorado.

Jedd Gyorko matched a career high with four hits - including a pair of doubles - while Rene Rivera and Yasmani Grandal each added an RBI for the Padres, who are 16-8 since the All-Star break. Ian Kennedy (9-10) snapped a two-game losing streak after yielding three runs and six hits while striking out eight in six innings.

Rockies rookie Tyler Matzek (2-8) set a career high with nine strikeouts but yielded five runs and eight hits in six innings en route to dropping his fourth straight decision. DJ LeMahieu homered and Charlie Blackmon recorded three hits and an RBI as Colorado struck out 13 times en route to its 11th loss in 13 games.

Liriano, playing in his third big-league contest, drove an 0-1 offering into the upper deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field in the fourth to give San Diego a 3-1 lead. The Rockies tied it in the fifth, when LeMahieu led off with a home run and Justin Morneau’s double drove in Drew Stubbs, who walked with two out.

The Padres took the lead for good on Grandal’s sacrifice fly in the fifth and Almonte provided insurance with a one-out blast an inning later. Three relievers bridged the gap to Joaquin Benoit, who yielded a two-out single by Ben Paulsen and a double by Blackmon before retiring Stubbs on a foul pop to earn his seventh save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado LF Corey Dickerson led off the sixth inning with a single but was doubled off first base when he inexplicably stopped short while running back to the bag as CF Almonte’s throw to 1B Grandal arrived. ... Padres SS Yangervis Solarte left in the seventh inning with an oblique strain after trying to throw out Blackmon, who reached on an infield hit. ... San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso did not play after leaving Tuesday’s game with a right forearm strain and likely is headed to the disabled list for the second time because of the injury.