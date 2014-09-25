Padres 4, Rockies 3: Joe Wieland recorded his first major-league victory and rookie Tommy Medica belted a three-run homer as San Diego completed its most successful season at home since Petco Park opened in 2004.

Alexi Amarista added an RBI for the Padres, who finished 48-33 at home and a major league-best 28-1 when scoring four or more runs at Petco. Wieland (1-0), who returned this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2012, allowed three runs, three hits and three walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Charlie Blackmon homered while Michael Cuddyer and Corey Dickerson also drove in runs for Colorado, which is a major league-worst 21-57 on the road and 2-13 in their last 15 such games. Yohan Flande (0-6) yielded four runs, four hits and struck out four in four innings of the final start of his rookie season.

Blackmon led off the game by bashing a 1-2 pitch out to right for his 19th home run of the year and sixth on the road. San Diego quickly responded as Yangervis Solarte started the bottom of the frame with a double and, after Yasmani Grandal was hit by a pitch with two out, Medica crushed a 1-2 offering on a line into the first deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left - his ninth homer - to put the Padres on top 3-1.

San Diego increased its lead in the fourth when a fielder’s choice grounder by Amarista scored Grandal, who led off with a single and moved to third on Medica’s double that was originally ruled foul but overturned after a video review. Wieland departed after walking Justin Morneau in the fifth, and Cuddyer and Dickerson greeted R.J. Alvarez with run-scoring singles before Alvarez escaped further trouble by retiring Wilin Rosario and Josh Rutledge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Padres’ Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 10th save in 11 chances. ... Morneau went 0-for-3 to lower his National League-leading average to .317, one point better than Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison and four ahead of the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen. ... San Diego improved to a major league-best 33-20 in one-run games. ... Colorado won the season series 10-9.