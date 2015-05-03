Padres 8, Rockies 6

SAN DIEGO -- Justin Upton hit his seventh homer of the season and drove in three runs ,and slumping Jedd Gyorko hit a 438-foot, two-run homer Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-6 to complete a three-game sweep at Petco Park.

A total of seven home runs were hit in the game, including two each by Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon and third baseman Nolan Arenado. There were also four hit batters in the game.

Left fielder Upton had a two-run homer in the first and a pair of doubles.

Gyorko homered as a pinch-hitter against right-handed Rockies reliever Brooks Brown in the sixth up the Padres to 8-5. The second baseman entered the game as a pinch hitter to face left-handed Rockies reliever Christian Friedrich.

But with Gyorko going 6-for-16 this season against left-handers, the Rockies brought in Brown. Before his drive over the wall in center, Gyorko was 2-for-39 (.051) against right-handed starters this season with 10 strikeouts.

Right-handed starter James Shields (3-0) picked up the win for the Padres despite allowing five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Shields yielded three homers, two to Arenado and a game-opening shot by Blackmon.

Right-hander Craig Kimbrel, the last of four Padres relievers, picked up his eighth save of the season and his second in two games despite giving up Blackmon’s second homer.

Right-hander Kyle Kendrick (1-4) took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits, including homers by Upton and a two-run shot by Derek Norris, in five innings. The loss was the fifth straight by the Rockies.

A reversed call on what appeared to be an inning-ending double play by the Padres led to Arenado’s second homer in the top of the fifth – a two-run shot that tied the score at 5.

On the previous play, Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson apparently grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. But Walt Weiss challenged the call at first, and the out was reversed, bringing up Arenado with Dickerson at first.

Arenado drove the next pitch from Shields 393 feet into the left-field stands. The homer was the seventh allowed by Shields in his first six starts as a Padre.

Five home runs were hit in the first five innings.

Blackmon opened the game by pulling a 341-foot drive into the porch down the right field line for his second homer in as many days.

In the bottom of the first, Upton hit a two-run, 393-foot shot to left off Kendrick to give the Padres a 2-1 lead. Upton sixth homer this season at Petco Park, followed Kendrick hitting right fielder Matt Kemp with a pitch.

The Rockies regained the lead at 3-2 in the fourth. Arenado led off the inning with his first homer of the afternoon – a 395-foot line drive into the second deck in left. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez followed with a single and scored on catcher Michael McKenry’s double.

The Padres regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kemp was again hit by a Kendrick pitch and scored on Upton’s double. Norris then hit a two-run homer, his second of the season carrying 382 feet into the left-field stands.

After the Rockies tied the game in the top of the fifth, the Padres regained the lead at 6-5 in the bottom of the inning on a single by second baseman Cory Spangenberg and Upton’s run-scoring double.

NOTES: Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit, who hasn’t pitched since last Monday due to arm fatigue, could be a candidate for the disabled list. RHPs Dale Thayer and Kevin Quackenbush are in line for Benoit’s eighth-inning duties if he remains unavailable. ... RHP Brandon Maurer took Sunday off after pitching two innings Saturday night. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau took his scheduled day off Sunday although he is 16-for-50 lifetime against Padres starting pitcher James Shields with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs.