Rockies 4, Padres 3

SAN DIEGO -- Daniel Descalso greeted right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit with the Rockies’ fourth solo homer of the game in the eighth inning Thursday afternoon to give Colorado a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in the hottest game in the 12-year history of Petco Park.

The 93-degree temperature at game time for the makeup of the first July rainout in Padres history in San Diego stands as the fourth-highest temperature ever for the start of a major-league game in San Diego.

Descalso’s 409-foot drive to right off Benoit (6-5), who had missed the past four days with back spasms, came on a full-count pitch.

An inning earlier, the Rockies had completed a rally from a 3-1 deficit when they tied the game at 3-3 on right-fielder Carlos Gonzalez’s opposite-field home run into the left-field corner.

It was the third homer allowed by Padres right-handed starter Tyson Ross, who earlier this season went a franchise-record 16 straight starts without allowing a homer and had entered the game with the lowest home run rate -- 0.26 per nine innings -- in the majors.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, the National League leader in home runs and RBIs, gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first with his 38th homer of the season.

After the Padres took a 3-1 lead, left fielder Corey Dickerson homered to right-center in the sixth to cut the Padres’ lead to 3-2.

Gonzalez’s homer was his 37th of the season.

The last time Ross gave up three homers in a game was May 25, 2012.

Aside from the four homers, the Rockies had only one other baserunner against Ross, Benoit and right-hander Kevin Quackenbush. That was shortstop Cristhian Adames, who singled in the second.

Right-hander Justin Miller (2-2) got the win for the Rockies. Right-hander John Axford picked up his 21st save.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon made a leaping catch at the fence with one out in the ninth to deny pinch hitter Brett Wallace a game-tying home run.

Padres right fielder Matt Kemp countered Arenado’s homer and tied the game with his 21st homer of the season -- his third in the past four days against the Rockies -- leading off the fourth.

Kemp, who singled in the first to extend his career-high on-base string to 30 games, is 22-for-48 with five homers and 18 RBIs against De La Rosa. He has more homers against De La Rosa than against any other pitcher.

After Kemp’s game-tying homer, the Padres loaded the bases with no outs. In fact, the Padres loaded the bases with no outs in both the fourth and the fifth and scored both times to take a 3-1 lead.

First baseman Derek Norris and third baseman Yangervis Solarte followed Kemp’s homer with singles and Melvin Upton Jr. drew a walk to load the bases. De La Rosa struck out shortstop Clint Barmes before pitching rival Ross flew out to left to get Norris home with the tiebreaking run.

Left fielder Wil Myers and second baseman Jedd Gyorko opened the fifth with singles ahead of a walk to Kemp, and Myers scored on Norris’ fly to center. But Solarte grounded into a double play, stranding runners at first and third.

De La Rosa allowed three runs on six hits and three walks, with six strikeouts, in five innings.

Ross allowed the three homers as part of a four-hitter, with no walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

NOTES: Padres 1B Yonder Alonso likely will miss the rest of the season with a stress reaction in his lower back. Alonso has been out since Sept. 2 with a sore back, and a bone scan taken earlier this week showed a stress issue in a set bone in a joint. ... San Diego LF Justin Upton didn’t start Thursday because it was a scheduled day off, but he also had two ingrown toenails removed Wednesday morning. “He is sore,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. ... RHP Josh Johnson (right elbow) won’t be making any decisions about his next step until he visits Dr. James Andrews. Johnson and Andrews talked earlier in the week when it was decided Johnson won’t throw again this season. ... Padres RHP Brandon Maurer is likely finished for the season. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 9 due to shoulder inflammation. ... With C Nick Hundley out indefinitely with a cervical neck strain, the Rockies are considering adding a catcher. ... The first-pitch temperature of 93 degrees Thursday at 12:40 p.m. was the hottest ever for a game at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.