Myers, Norris HRs power Padres past Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers and Derek Norris homered to lead the San Diego Padres past the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Rockies have lost four straight and seven of their past eight games.

Andrew Cashner (3-5) worked 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs, eight hits and three walks. Cashner, who struck out three, has not allowed more than three earned runs in his last nine starts but won for the first time since May 3.

Four San Diego relievers finished off Colorado, with Fernando Rodney getting the final four outs for his 11th save of the season. He extended his streak to 18 1/3 scoreless innings.

Colorado, which lost to San Diego for the sixth time in eight games this year, had the tying run aboard in the eighth after Nick Hundley's third hit, a single off Brandon Maurer. But pinch-hitter Ryan Raburn struck out, and after Rodney walked Charlie Blackmon and advanced the runners on a balk, DJ LeMahieu grounded out to Alexei Ramirez.

Chad Bettis (4-5) lasted five innings, charged with four runs, 10 hits and a walk. It was his third straight loss and fourth in his last five decisions.

The Rockies, trailing 4-3, missed a grand opportunity in the sixth when getting into the Padres' bullpen.

Pinch-hitter Cristhian Adames' two-out single chased Cashner and the Padres turned to Brad Hand. But the lefty plucked Blackmon, which brought in Kevin Quackenbush. He walked LeMahieu to load the bases.

Quackenbush, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A El Paso, settled down to retire Nolan Arenado on a harmless grounder to end the threat.

Mark Reynolds pulled the Rockies within 4-3 with a homer to lead off the fourth.

San Diego pushed ahead 4-2 when Matt Kemp's single brought in Jon Jay in the third.

Derek Norris delivered the Padres' second homer of the game, a two-run, second-inning blast that swung the advantage back to San Diego at 3-2. Norris, who has hit safely in seven of his last 10 games, drove in Brett Wallace after he reached via a single.

The Rockies seized a 2-1 lead in the second when Blackmon scorched a double to right center, scoring Reynolds and Nick Hundley. Reynolds opened with a double and Hundley added a single in his second game back since returning from the disabled list.

Myers redirected Bettis' full-count, 94 mph fastball over the fence in left-center field in the first, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead. It was Myers' ninth homer of the season, one more than last season.

NOTES: The Padres traded RHP James Shields and cash considerations to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Erik Johnson and minor-leaguer INF Fernando Tatis Jr. ... RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. ... The Padres are undecided on Sunday's starter. ... Colorado C Tony Wolters is improving after being placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday. ... LHP Boone Logan (shoulder) could rejoin the Rockies on Monday in Los Angeles.