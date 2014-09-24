Stubbs’ homer boosts Rockies past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies got a couple “big plays when they counted” from outfielders Drew Stubbs and Brandon Barnes on Tuesday night.

Weiss understated the importance of those moments.

Stubbs homered on the first pitch thrown by Padres reliever Dale Thayer in the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie and leading the Rockies a 3-2 victory over San Diego at Petco Park.

However, it took a home run-robbing catch by Barnes in the bottom of the inning to preserve the win.

“Barnes has a flare for the dramatic,” Weiss said of the left fielder’s full-speed, leaping catch at the wall in left to rob Padres catcher Rene Rivera of a game-tying home run. “He plays the outfield with a lot of energy.”

“Any time a ball is hit to the outfield, I think I can get it,” said Barnes, who finished 2-for-4 and scored a run. “It looked like that ball was going to hit the top of the wall and bounce out for a homer. There was only one way to play that. ... I like to have fun.”

Rivera said, “I hit it well, good hard contact. I hit it fine. Barnes made a great catch. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.”

Moments earlier, Stubbs’ 375-foot drive to right barely cleared the wall as Padres right fielder Rymer Liriano crashed into the fence.

Stubbs was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before he drove a Thayer fastball to the opposite field.

“Drew might not be having a great game, and he turns it into a good night with one swing,” Weiss said of Stubbs’ 15th homer. “He’s got a lot of power.”

The result snapped the Padres’ five-game winning streak. It was only San Diego’s second loss in nine games on the final homestand of the season, which ends Wednesday night with the rubber match against Colorado.

Rockies reliever Juan Nicasio (6-6) picked up the win with a scoreless inning. Closer LaTroy Hawkins picked up his 23rd save. Thayer (4-4) took the loss.

The Rockies chased Padres starter Robbie Erlin with single runs in the third and fourth innings.

Third baseman Rafael Ynoa doubled with one out in the second and scored on a single by National League batting leader Justin Morneau, who maintained his two-point lead on Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison after both went 1-for-4 Tuesday.

An inning later, the Rockies doubled their lead to 2-0 on consecutive singles by Barnes, shortstop Josh Rutledge and second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who owns a career .344 batting average against the Padres.

Erlin avoided further damage when Colorado pitcher Jorge De La Rosa bunted into a double play and Ynoa grounded out to short. Erlin allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in his second major league start since straining his elbow in May.

“The Rockies took a lot of close pitches from Robbie,” Rivera said. “He was able to locate the ball down, but they’re good hitters. Robbie did the best he could.”

The Padres tied the game with a two-out rally against De La Rosa in the sixth.

Second baseman Jedd Gyorko opened the inning with a single before De La Rosa struck out Rivera and first baseman Yasmani Grandal. The Padres then got consecutive singles from left fielder Tommy Medica, right fielder Rymer Liriano and shortstop Alexi Amarista, with the latter two driving in runs.

De La Rosa allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

NOTES: Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, out since Sept. 15 due to pneumonia, hopes to play this weekend in Los Angeles. ... Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne tested his strained lat muscle in a bullpen session Tuesday. He hopes to start in San Francisco on Saturday or Sunday. ... Padres manager Bud Black said Adam Moore, who is 1-for-6 as a pinch hitter since being called up Sept. 2, likely will catch RHP Joe Wieland in Wednesday’s home finale against the Rockies. ... RHP Burch Smith, who pitched only 5 1/3 innings for Triple-A El Paso before being shut down with a flexor tendon strain, was added to the Padres’ Arizona Fall League roster.