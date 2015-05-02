Kennedy leads Padres to win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres scored four runs in the fourth inning and eight in the eighth inning Friday night to rout the Colorado Rockies 14-3 at Petco Park to snap a three-game losing streak.

But although the Padres got 14 hits, the main topic after only the club’s second win in nine games was right-handed starting pitcher Ian Kennedy.

Last Saturday, in his first start back from a 15-day stint on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain, Kennedy allowed eight runs on eight hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Friday night was much different.

Although he basically used only his fastball, Kennedy held the Rockies to two runs -- on solo homers by center fielder Drew Stubbs and third baseman Nolan Arenado -- on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings to pick up his first win of the season.

“I felt like my fastball had good life on it,” said Kennedy after fastballs dominated his 101-pitch game.

”What was good about tonight is Ian did it with one pitch,“ said Padres manager Bud Black. ”There was a heavy volume of fastballs. I was impressed with his work with one pitch. His curve and slider weren’t used much.

“We needed that kind of effort to hold the Rockies down until we got some hits. As the game went on, we started hitting the ball harder.”

The Padres were leading 5-0 when Kennedy gave up his first homer and 6-1 when he yielded the second.

Second baseman Yangervis Solarte had two, two-run singles to drive in four runs for the Padres -- the first coming with two out and the bases loaded to cap the four-run fourth that included three Rockies errors.

Padres catcher Derek Norris had three hits, including a double with three RBIs. Left fielder Justin Upton had three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. First baseman Yonder Alonso had three hits, a double and a RBI.

Solarte and right fielder Matt Kemp each had two hits.

But the Padres, who batted around before making an out in the eighth, were also aided by four Rockies errors.

“Defensively, we’re real good, but we weren’t real good tonight,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

Rockies starting right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter in four innings to fall to 2-2.

“I think Eddie did a nice job,” said Weiss after the Rockies third straight loss. “But we made it tough on him.”

The Padres scored a single run in the first, then took advantage of three Rockies errors and a hit batter to widen their lead to 5-0 in the fourth.

Center fielder Wil Myers opened the Padres’ first by drawing a walk from Butler. It was only the third walk drawn by Myers in 102 plate appearances, but the 14th issued by Butler in 22 innings. Myers moved to third on a single by Kemp and scored on Upton’s grounder to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who had to go to his right to make the stop. Tulowitzki got a force on Kemp at second, but Upton just beat second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s relay to first to avoid the inning-ending doubleplay that would have prevented the run.

Butler opened the fourth by hitting Upton, then threw wild on a pickoff attempt allowing Upton to advance to third. Norris singled Upton home to make it 2-0 and raced to third on Alonso’s opposite-field double into the left-field corner.

With the Rockies infield in, third baseman Will Middlebrooks hit a broken-bat grounder to Tulowitzki, who bobbled the ball just before making contact with Alonso in the basepath. The umpire crew ruled there was no interference because Tulowitzki bobbled the ball before the contact, the error loading the bases.

Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista then hit a grounder to LeMahieu that the second baseman bobbled for an error with Norris scoring to make it 3-0.

Butler nearly got out of the inning without further damage. He got Kennedy to pop out to second and struck out Myers on the 11th pitch. But Solarte followed with a two-out, two-run single to center.

Stubbs’ homer leading off the fifth was the center fielder’s first hit of the season. Stubbs had been 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts before his 388-foot drive into the left-field seats.

The Padres got the run back in the bottom of the fifth on three straight singles by Upton, Norris and Alonso against right-handed reliever Christian Bergman.

NOTES: The Padres recalled RHP Nick Vincent from Triple-A El Paso Friday and returned RHP Cory Mazzoni to the Chihuahuas. ... Rockies lead-off hitter Charlie Blackmon was sidelined with flu-like symptoms Friday. DJ LeMahieu, whose .406 average entering the game was the second-highest in the major leagues, moved from the eighth spot in the Rockies order to the leadoff position. ... RHP Adam Ottavino, who has been on the disabled list since April 27 with right triceps inflammation, has a consultation scheduled for Monday when the Rockies return to Denver.