Padres, Myers walk away with win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers admits he would rather hit than walk.

But when the Rockies starting pitchers threw wide of the strike zone the past two nights, the Padres center fielder decided to stop swinging and start walking.

Myers Saturday night was 1-for-3 with a RBI and scored two runs after drawing walks in his first two plate appearances to help the Padres defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 at Petco Park.

“They haven’t been throwing me anything over the plate to hit,” Myers said after drawing four walks in a span of seven plate appearances -- after drawing only two walks in his first 102 plate appearances.

Behind right-handed starter Brandon Morrow, three perfect innings from two relief pitchers and a clutch two-run, fifth-inning single by left fielder Justin Upton, the Padres handed the Rockies a second straight defeat.

Morrow improved to 2-0 as he allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in a 100-pitch effort over six innings. Right-hander Brandon Maurer worked two perfect innings of relief in front of right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel, who picked up his seventh save.

“I was far from electric tonight, but I made some pitches when I needed to,” said Morrow, who is 2-0 with a 1.67 after his first four home starts at Petco Park. “I knew in the bullpen that I wasn’t going to have my best stuff. The guys played solid defense behind me.”

Left-hander Jorge De La Rosa (0-2) suffered the loss for the Rockies, who have lost four in a row, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.

“For this being only my third game, I feel good,” said De La Rosa. “But I made some mistakes tonight and they made me pay for them. I have to attack the first batter better in innings.”

De La Rosa twice walked Myers leading off an inning. And both times Myers scored, in the first and fifth.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the first before De La Rosa retired a hitter. But the left-hander retired 10 of the next 11 Padres he faced with the only runner reaching on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s second error in as many games.

Myers led off the Padres first by walking. He moved to second on a single by Norris and scored on right fielder Matt Kemp’s single.

But De La Rosa worked his way out of a rougher inning. He struck out Upton, retired first baseman Yangervis Solarte on a pop fly to short and ended the inning by getting second baseman Jedd Gyorko on a liner to right.

The Rockies tied the score in the top of the second. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez drew a walk from Morrow, moved to third on a single by former Padres catcher Nick Hundley and scored on second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s ground out to shortstop Clint Barmes, who had to range to his right to make the stop.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who missed Friday night’s series opener with flulike symptoms, led off the third with his third homer of the season to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Blackmon’s drive carried 409 feet to straight-away center.

The Padres regained the lead at 3-2 with two runs off De La Rosa in the bottom of the fifth.

Myers again drew a walk and Norris lined a double into the left-field corner. De La Rosa struck out Kemp on a full-count breaking ball. But Upton grounded a single to center through a drawn-in Rockies infield to score both Myers and Norris.

The Rockies threatened in the top of the sixth on singles by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Gonzalez. But Morrow retired Hundley -- who had been 9-for-15 with a homer and three RBIs against his former team -- on an inning-ending grounder to second.

NOTES: The Rockies promoted LHP Ken Roberts from Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday and designated RHP Jorge Rondon for assignment. Roberts, 27, had a 3.27 earned run average in six appearances for Albuquerque. In two appearances for the Rockies, Rondon, 27, allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits and 11 walks in one inning. ... The Rockies adjusted their pitching rotation with RHP Kyle Kendrick to face the Padres Sunday afternoon with LHP Tyler Matzek pushed back a day to Monday, when he will start the opener of a homestand at Coors Field against Arizona. ... RHP Joaquin Benoit hasn’t appeared out of the Padres bullpen since last Monday with what Padres manager Bud Black described as a “dead arm.”