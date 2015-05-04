Gyorko homer propels Padres to sweep of Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- April was not kind to Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko.

First, he lost his job. Secondly, he was hitting. 135.

Yes, the Padres were scoring a lot of runs.

“But I haven’t been a part of it,” said Gyorko. “I was watching it. But April’s always been mean to me. Hopefully May will be better.”

May 3 certainly was.

Gyorko came off the bench as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Sunday and delivered a two-run homer to secure an 8-6 win that completed the Padres’ three-game sweep of the Rockies at Petco Park.

But the 438-foot blast to center was just part of the story in a game that included seven homers including two apiece from Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Gyorko’s was the third of the Padres’ two-run homers, following blasts by left fielder Justin Upton and catcher Derek Norris.

Gyorko homered as a pinch hitter against right-handed Rockies reliever Brooks Brown in the sixth after entering the game to face left-handed Rockies reliever Christian Friedrich.

But with Gyorko going 6-for-16 this season against left-handers, the Rockies brought in Brown. Before his drive over the wall in center, Gyorko was 2-for-39 (.051) against right-handed pitchers this season with 10 strikeouts.

“We’ve seen slow starts from Jedd this year and last year,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “Hopefully, this will jump start him ... today was a good sign.”

“This is definitely encouraging, but I‘m still a work in progress,” said Gyorko, who is hitting .204 with 11 homers in 456 at-bats since batting .249 as a rookie in 2013 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs in 486 at-bats.

Upton was 3-for-4 Sunday with his seventh homer - and sixth at Petco Park - with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Right-handed starter James Shields (3-0, 3.72 earned run average) picked up the win for the Padres despite allowing five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Shields yielded three homers, two to Arenado and a game-opening shot by Blackmon.

Right-hander Craig Kimbrel, the last of four Padres relievers, picked up his eighth save of the season and his second in two games despite giving up Blackmon’s second solo homer. He had two strikeouts.

Right-hander Kyle Kendrick (1-4) took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits, including the two-run homers by Upton and Norris, in five innings. The loss was the fifth straight by the Rockies.

Blackmon hit three homers in the final two games of the series after being too ill to play in the opener Friday night. Arenado drove in three runs with his fifth and sixth homers of the season. Both Blackmon and Arenado finished with three hits.

“Shields probably left a couple pitches up that he wished he could take back,” said Arenado of his home runs. “He’s a tough pitcher ands made me look foolish in my first at-bat (a strikeout).”

“Shields was a little out of sorts from the get-go with his delivery,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “He didn’t seem to have the crispness to his pitches this start.”

A reversed call on what appeared to be an inning-ending double play by the Padres led to Arenado’s second homer in the top of the fifth - a two-run shot that tied the score at 5.

On the previous play, Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson apparently grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. But Walt Weiss challenged the call at first and the out was reversed, bringing up Arenado with Dickerson at first.

Arenado drove the next pitch from Shields 393 feet into the left-field stands. The homer was the seventh allowed by Shields in his first six starts as a Padre.

Five home runs were hit in the first five innings.

Blackmon opened the game by pulling a 341-foot drive into the porch down the right field line. In the bottom of the first, Upton hit a two-run, 393-foot shot to left off Kendrick to give the Padres a 2-1 lead. Upton’s liner followed Kendrick hitting right fielder Matt Kemp with a pitch.

The Rockies regained the lead at 3-2 in the fourth. Arenado led off the inning with his first homer of the afternoon - a 395-foot line drive into the second deck in left. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez followed with a single and scored on catcher Michael McKenry’s double.

The Padres regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kemp was again hit by a Kendrick pitch and scored on Upton’s double. Norris then hit a two-run homer, his second of the season carrying 382 feet into the left-field stands.

After the Rockies tied the game in the top of the fifth, the Padres regained the lead at 6-5 in the bottom of the inning on a single by second baseman Cory Spangenberg and Upton’s run-scoring double.

NOTES: Four batters were hit by pitches Sunday. Three were Padres, including Kemp twice, but no warnings were issued. ... Catchers Norris and McKenry were both struck by bats on the follow-throughs of wild swings. ... RHP Brandon Maurer had Sunday off after pitching two innings for the Padres on Saturday night. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau took his scheduled day off Sunday although he is 16-for-50 lifetime against Padres starting pitcher James Shields with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs.