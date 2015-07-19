Padres maintain San Diego hex on Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- It seldom rains in San Diego in July, but on Saturday night it did.

The Colorado Rockies seldom win in San Diego and on Saturday night, they didn‘t.

The San Diego Padres edged the Rockies 5-4 as once again Colorado struggled at Petco Park.

The triumph clinched the Padres’ fourth straight series win over Colorado in San Diego. It also marked San Diego’s sixth consecutive home victory over the Rockies.

Home runs by Clint Barmes and Austin Hedges helped the Padres tie a season-high in winning for the fourth straight time.

Barmes, a former Rockies shortstop, smacked a two-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Tommy Kahnle to break the 3-3 tie. It was the fifth homer in 16 innings for the Padres.

“I was looking for a heater and pulled a ball toward their dugout,” Barmes said. “I tried to trust and stay back and shoot the big part of the field, and fortunately I was able to get something off-speed that was elevated and I was able to get extended.”

Hedges’ homer came in the third to provide a 1-0 edge.

Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth to slice the deficit to 5-4.

Brandon Mauer (6-2) came into get an out in the seventh for the win. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his 25th save in 26 chances.

Christian Friedrich (0-2) was the losing pitcher after putting the go-ahead run on base with a walk to Melvin Upton Jr.

Colorado tied the score 3-3 in the seventh with a two-out rally.

Left fielder Brandon Barnes’ run-scoring triple off Mauer to left field brought home first baseman Ben Paulsen to make it 3-2. Then pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario doubled just inside the first-base line to score Barnes and tie it.

The Padres had taken a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Matt Kemp’s two-run double. Kemp, who homered in Friday’s win, drove in third baseman Yangervis Solarte and first baseman Yonder Alonso after both walked.

“I got a little tired and couldn’t find the strike zone, after I got two outs,” starter Chad Bettis said. “That is not acceptable, especially allowing that double to Kemp. I was pitching a lot better than that. Right there is a big point in the game and to me that is unacceptable.”

Ross retired the first seven Rockies before Barnes’ single. Then Barnes was caught stealing by Hedges.

“He’s always tough,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Ross. “We knew it was going to be tough to score off him. He has that slider that disappears so you can’t waste any opportunities when they show up.”

The Rockies tied the score in the fourth when right fielder Carlos Gonzalez’s groundout scored second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Colorado could have had a bigger inning, but it committed its fourth base-running blunder in two games when LeMahieu overran second base with center fielder Charlie Blackmon standing on third.

Blackmon was erased on a 9-2-6-5-3 putout.

“I think DJ is trying to go first-to-third there and he thought the runner ahead of him was going to score,” Weiss said.

The Padres struck first in the third inning when Hedges redirected Bettis’ 75 mph curveball for a home run, Hedges’ second of the season.

The season’s second half can’t start much better for the Padres.

“Obviously no one in here’s happy with where we’re at, but know that we’re capable of doing a lot better than what we’ve shown,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “The second half should be interesting.”

NOTES: Padres OF Wil Myers (wrist) is starting the strength phase of his rehabilitation process and could resume baseball activities late next week. ... Clint Barmes started at shortstop as San Diego continues to tinker with its defensive lineup. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso hit in the No. 2 spot for only the eighth time this season. ... Colorado announced Sunday’s starter is scheduled to be RHP Eddie Butler, who will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies OF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis) is ready for a rehab assignment. ... Rockies C Nick Hundley returned to the starting lineup.