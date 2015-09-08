Rockies finally win in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- Finally, Kyle Kendrick gave the Colorado Rockies -- as well as himself -- something to celebrate at Petco Park Monday afternoon.

Kendrick picked up his first win since July 26 and hit the first home run of his major-league career to lead the Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres -- ending both a three-game losing streak as well as a six-game losing streak at Petco Park.

“It’s pretty special,” said Kendrick, speaking of the homer. And, as for the win in his second start back from the disabled list? “That, too,” he said.

Kendrick’s homer off Ian Kennedy gave the Rockies a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth. And although the Padres scored two more times and repeatedly threatened, they couldn’t recover against the right-handed starter and six relievers who split up the final four innings.

“It was a good day for Kendrick,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “He gets the win and hits a home run. He is still working his way back after being out for a long time.”

Kendrick allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings to improve to 5-12 on the season.

“I feel a lot better today,” said Kendrick, who had been on the disabled list throughout the month of August with shoulder inflammation. “My arm felt a lot better and my pitch count is getting up there.”

Kendrick also had offensive support from the top of his lineup and from his defense -- which ended three of the five innings he worked with double plays, including one started by Kendrick on a line drive back to the mound.

“We had a lot of opportunities,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. “We hit the ball hard when we had those opportunities. It just didn’t happen today.”

The most notable near-miss came in the sixth when center fielder Wil Myers’ potential two-out, grand slam blast hooked foul. The at-bat ended with Myers striking out against Justin Miller, the first of four straight strikeouts recorded by the Rockies reliever.

At the top of the order, lead-off man Charlie Blackmon and No. 2 DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored two runs apiece as the Rockies scored twice in the first and three times in the third to build a 5-2 lead. Kendrick homered in the fourth to make it 6-2 before the Padres started battling back.

Right-handed closer John Axford picked up his 20th save. Kennedy (8-13) took the loss for the Padres.

Assisted by a two-run error when Padres right fielder Matt Kemp dropped a fly ball, the Rockies scored three times in the third to break a 2-2 tie.

As they did in the first, center fielder Blackmon and second baseman LeMahieu opened the third with back-to-back singles. Third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in his 106th run of the season with a ground-rule double to left-center.

Kennedy (8-13) appeared to regain control of the inning by striking out first baseman Justin Morneau and left fielder Kyle Parker. Shortstop Daniel Descalso then lofted a fly to deep right that Kemp seemed to have under control as he drifted back toward the wall. But the ball glanced off the base of Kemp’s glove for a two-base error that allowed two runs to score.

Kendrick’s homer in the fourth traveled 362 feet and landed on the second deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left.

The Padres got one run back in bottom of the fourth and missed an opportunity to score more.

Left fielder Justin Upton walked and scored on shortstop Jedd Gyorko’s double into the left-field corner. Catcher Derek Norris’ bloop single to left put runners at the corners with none out. But second baseman Cory Spangenberg popped out and catcher Austin Hedges hit a double-play liner back to the pitcher.

Each team scored two runs in the first.

Blackmon opened the game with a double and scored on a LeMahieu triple that hit the wall behind Kemp and ricocheted toward center field. LeMahieu scored on Morneau’s one-out single.

Third baseman Yangervis Solarte doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning and scored when Kemp rocketed his 19th homer into the seats in left. Kemp’s 18th homer since June 6 extended his on-base streak to 27 straight games.

The Padres got another run back in the sixth, but missed an opportunity to score more. Justin Upton singled to lead-off the inning and scored on a throwing error by catcher Dustin Garneau on Spangenberg’s infield single. The Padres loaded the bases with two outs and Myers pulled a possible grand slam just foul before striking out.

NOTES: Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after apparently suffering a chest contusion while diving into the stands to unsuccessfully catch a foul pop fly in the sixth . . . Padres CF Melvin Upton Jr. was ejected from the game in the ninth by plate umpire Mike Muchlinski . . . Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit was unavailable Monday with back spasms. “Our bullpen is decimated,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy after saying Benoit is “day-to-day.” The Padres are still without RHPs Shawn Kelley (forearm strain) and Brandon Maurer (shoulder inflammation) . . . CF Wil Myers hit lead-off for the first time since he returned from the disabled list . . . The Padres Triple-A affiliate made the Pacific Coast League playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons. El Paso won the Pacific Southern Division title . . . Rockies catcher, and former Padre, Nick Hundley was sidelined Monday and listed as day-to-day with a sore neck . . . OF Carlos Gonzalez and SS Jose Reyes were also scheduled to have Monday off as a rest day. Gonzalez entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. . . . This is a four-game series with the teams playing on Thursday’s scheduled off day to make up for the July 19 rainout, which was the first July rainout in the 47-year history of the Padres.