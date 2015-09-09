Padres slip past Rockies on game-ending grounder

SAN DIEGO -- Brett Wallace continues to shine in his new position as a pinch hitter.

He came through again in the ninth inning Tuesday, when his fielder’s choice lifted the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

“He knows how to hit,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “I know this guy, and I believe in him. I think he has found a role that he might do for many years to come.”

It was Wallace’s first career walk-off plate appearance. He also has three pinch-hit homers this season.

San Diego second baseman Corey Spangenberg opened the ninth with an opposite-field double, and he advanced to third on pinch hitter Clint Barmes’ sacrifice bunt.

With the infield playing in, Wallace hit a hard grounder to shortstop, but Jose Reyes’ relay to catcher Dustin Garneau was too late to get a sliding Spangenberg.

The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak while limiting the Rockies to three hits.

Craig Kimbrel (2-2) gave up a game-tying, two-out home run to third baseman Nolan Arenado in the top of the ninth.

“He does it often on the defensive side or with an at-bat,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of Arenado. “He is a big-time player.”

Boone Logan (0-3) took the loss while recording just one out in the bottom of the ninth.

“That’s a tough assignment there for Wallace, credit Wallace,” Weiss said. “Sitting around all night and having to face Logan in that situation. Logan, he’s tough on lefties, he’s one of the best. I think he threw him a fastball right there, and (Wallace) hit it hard enough to get the job done.”

Padres starter Colin Rea pitched seven scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and three walks. He struck out four in the longest appearance of his career.

“It was just executing pitches when I needed to,” Rea said. “I made some pitches at the right time. I didn’t have my best stuff, but the defense was able to make plays, and we got some big hits, too.”

Rockies starter Jon Gray was solid through five scoreless innings, permitting two hits and two walks while striking out six. Gray, a 2013 first-round pick, turned in his seventh consecutive major league start without a decision as the Rockies lost for the third time in four games.

“It went really well,” Gray said. “The command could have been a little better. I walked too many people, but the secondary pitches were great, and that helped out a lot. I had great defense behind me with them robbing them of some hits. That was awesome.”

Weiss was appreciative of Gray’s effort.

“I thought his fastball command really settled in after the first inning,” Weiss said. “He pitched in and out with the fastball. He threw some good sliders. It was a very good outing for Johnny.”

Gonzalez Germen relieved Gray in the sixth and gave up a homer to first baseman Wil Myers, the first batter he faced.

Myers, who has had two stints on the disabled list with a bad left wrist, hit his first home run since May 8. He turned on a 2-2 slider from Germen, and it landed 409 feet away in the second deck above the left field seats. The home run was his sixth of the season.

“It was nice,” Myers said. “Honestly, I‘m just glad to be back. It has been a long road, a tough road. I‘m just glad to be here.”

Left fielder Matt Kemp followed with a single to right, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games.

Padres center fielder Travis Jankowski robbed left fielder Ben Paulsen of a two-out, extra-base hit in the seventh with a running catch up against the fence in left-center.

San Diego third baseman Yangerivs Solarte had two doubles.

NOTES: Padres 1B Yonder Alonso (back) remains out of the lineup. ... San Diego RHP Shawn Kelley (forearm) started a throwing program. ... Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit (back) remains unavailable. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado returned after leaving Monday’s game with bruised ribs after diving into the seats for a pop fly. ... Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez and SS Jose Reyes were in the lineup after getting Monday off. ... Rockies OF Corey Dickerson (ribs) was activated from the disabled list, and he lined out as a pinch hitter. ... Colorado C Nick Hundley (neck) missed his second game in a row. He is day-to-day.