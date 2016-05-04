Kemp, Wallace homer as Padres rally against Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ Andrew Cashner didn’t have the look of a starter long for the Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Coming off his worst outing of the season, the Rockies scored three times in the first two innings and appeared primed to add more.

“But he kept competing,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Cashner.

Cashner also harnessed the movement on his lively fastball to settle in and pitch the Padres to a 6-3 win over the Rockies.

“Those last three innings was as good as he’s been all year,” Green said.

Led by consecutive fourth-inning homers from Matt Kemp and Brett Wallace, the Padres rallied from a three-run deficit in clinching their second consecutive series after losing five straight. Colorado and San Diego concludes the three-game set at Petco Park on Wednesday.

“Our offense picked me up big time,” the right-handed Cashner said.

Butler was still down about letting Wallace get to him and change the game’s complexion.

“I threw two pretty good fastballs in on him,” Butler said. “And I thought we’d open up the outside and threw a pretty good slider. Looking back at it, I gotta bury it but he put a good swing on it.”

Cashner (2-2) got his second win in three starts, working six innings and allowing three runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out six. He beat the Rockies for the second time in seven starts.

“The thing I was most pleased about was that he was able to right the ship,” Green said.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save. He was preceded by spotless one-inning stints from Kevin Quackenbush and Brandon Maurer.

Eddie Butler (0-1) absorbed the loss in his first start of the season. He surrendered five runs on four hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings. Butler struck out three.

Wil Myers and Wallace each had two hits and two RBIs for San Diego, while Kemp added two hits.

“I’ve felt like I’ve had some good at-bats the last week and a half,” Wallace said. “But at the end of the day, you want to have an impact on the team.”

San Diego seized a 5-3 lead in the sixth, chasing Butler and getting to reliever Justin Miller in the three-run inning.

The Padres tied the game when Myers laced a one-out RBI double down the third-base line. Jon Jay, who reached base when he was hit by a Butler pitch, scored from first on the Myers hit.

Wallace brought home Myers for his second RBI with a double off the fence, just missing the Padres’ third homer of the game. The inning’s final run came when Alexei Ramirez greeted Miler with a run-scoring single.

Myers’ seventh-inning single drove in Jay for the game’s final run.

Butler retired the first 11 Padres he faced, then got rocked by consecutive batters in the fourth inning.

Kemp struck a 406-foot homer over the left-field fence off an 88 mph changeup to cut the Padres’ deficit to 3-1.

Wallace, in the lineup with the right-handed Butler starting, followed with his homer as he redirected a fastball 392 feet to make it 3-2.

Cashner was scuffling from the start as the Rockies opened the game with three consecutive hits. The big blow was Charlie Blackmon’s leadoff home run off a 93 mph fastball. The Rockies loaded the bases with no outs on Nolan Arenado’s walk, but they managed just one more run, taking a 2-0 lead on Mark Reynolds’ sacrifice fly as Cashner limited the damage.

“We got a couple, could have got a few more,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “But Cashner knows how to work through traffic and minimize that inning.”

Colorado padded its cushion to 3-0 in the second when an inning-opening walk cost Cashner. DJ LeMahieu took ball four and was sacrificed to second by Butler. After Blackmon’s strikeout, Trevor Story delivered a run-scoring single. Story stole second but was stranded when Cashner fanned Carlos Gonzalez.

“We started out well but we came to a halt real quick,” Weiss said.

NOTES: Padres LHP Robbie Erlin, who started the year in the rotation, is out for the season with ligament damage in his throwing elbow. He will undergo Tommy John surgery. He went 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA in three games, including two starts, before landing on the disabled list April 21 (retroactive to April 18). ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross (sore right shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program. He was shut down after his first start. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained groin) threw a bullpen session. He might make two minor league rehab starts before coming off the disabled list. ... Colorado RHP Miguel Castro (sore right shoulder) continued his throwing program, but manager Walt Weiss stressed the club is being cautious with the reliever.