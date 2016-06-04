Kemp blast lifts Padres past Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres Friday found the perfect response to an historic collapse.

Win. And win impressively.

A night after blowing a 10-run lead in a 16-13 loss to Seattle, the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-0 at Petco Park behind the two-hit pitching of left-hander Drew Pomeranz and two relievers; a record-tying, tape-measure homer by Matt Kemp, and a straight steal of home by Melvin Upton Jr.

"It was good to get on the board early," said Kemp, whose 458-foot drive deep into the second deck at Petco Park gave the Padres a 3-0 lead in the first. "Scoring early helps the pitcher and helps us."

Not that Pomeranz needed much help.

He retired 12 of the last 13 Rockies he faced and allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts to even his record at 5-5 while lowering his earned run average to 2.22.

"This is not an anomaly," said Padres manager Andy Green of Pomeranz, who first reached the major leagues with the Rockies in 2011. "He's had a few outings like this. His cutter was as good as I've seen it tonight."

The only hits off Pomeranz were a third-inning single by Nolan Arenado and a seventh-inning single by Trevor Story. Only two Rockies ventured as far as second.

"I started throwing the cutter the last two or three games," said Pomeranz, who possesses one of the best curves in the major leagues. "The game plan is to use it to help be more efficient and go deeper into games."

That was doubly important Friday night because the Padres bullpen melted down in Thursday night's loss.

"Drew is having a really good year," said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. "He's very different than what we remember when he was with us (2011-2013). He has a lot of confidence in the cutter now and commands the ball well.

"His velocity is maybe not the same, but he's a better pitcher than he was back then."

Left-hander Ryan Buchter -- who gave up four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter during Thursday night's bullpen collapse -- pitched a perfect eighth for San Diego and right-hander Carlos Villanueva closed out the Padres' fourth shutout of the season.

Offensively, the Padres scored four runs (three earned) off left-handed Rockies starter Chris Rusin in seven innings. Rusin allowed four hits and two walks.

The only hit the Padres really needed was Kemp's first-inning blast. His drive to the back row of seats in the second deck of the left-field grandstands equaled the longest home run in Petco Park history. Adrian Gonzalez hit a 458-foot drive to right-center on April 26, 2009.

Jon Jay opened the inning with a single -- his 10th hit in his last 12 at-bats. Wil Myers followed a nubber back toward the mound that was fielded by Rusin, who threw wide of second for an error. That brought up Kemp, who hammered the first pitch he saw, the ball leaving the bat at 110.

"I've hit some long homers, but I don't really know how far," said Kemp.

The most exciting play of the night, however, came in the bottom of the fourth when Upton ran on his own and executed the rare straight steal of home while the right-handed hitting Pomeranz was at the plate.

"When Upton took off, there was a moment of panic," said Green. "I have a pitcher up who swings at everything that's thrown. (Third base coach Glenn) Hoffman was as terrified as I was."

"I saw him out of the corner of my eye then heard him and stepped back," Pomeranz said of Upton's steal. "It caught me totally by surprise."

Upton drew a walk to lead off the fourth and moved to third on a perfectly executed hit-and-run when catcher Derek Norris grounded an opposite-field single to right, the ball slicing through the spot vacated by Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who was covering the bag.

Upton broke for home on Rusin's slow delivery out of the stretch. The ball beat Upton to the plate, but he slid around the tag of catcher Nick Hundley and rolled to tag the plate with his left hand.

"I just kinda went," said Upton. "I knew he was a little slow and long to the plate."

It was the Padres' first straight steal of home since Everth Cabrera caught the Dodgers' Kenley Jansen napping with his back to the plate on July 14, 2012 at Dodger Stadium.

NOTES: The Rockies activated C Nick Hundley from the disabled list Friday. He had been out since May 6 with a strained left oblique muscle. At the same time, the Rockies placed C Tony Wolters on the seven-day concussion list. ... In the wake of Thursday night's bullpen failure, Padres manager Andy Green announced there would be a changing of assignments in the Padres bullpen, although Fernando Rodney would remain the closer. Green said the changes would become apparent the way relievers are used in the future. The Padres blew a 10-run lead in a 16-13 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Four relievers allowed 10 runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter in 1 2/3 innings. ... The Padres' eight starting position players Friday hit a combined .487 with four home runs, a triple and five doubles over the previous two nights.