Chatwood pitches, hits Rockies past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Tyler Chatwood has always liked pitching on the road and Petco Park.

Now the home of the San Diego Padres has become a favorite place to hit.

The 26-year-old right-hander beat the Padres with his arm and bat Friday night, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 4-1 victory over the Padres to even their four-game, weekend series.

Chatwood the pitcher held the Padres to one run, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Chatwood the hitter went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple and scored ahead of Charlie Blackmon on the center fielder's third-inning, two-run homer off Padres starter Luis Perdomo (7-9).

Naturally, Chatwood talked about his hitting to open his post-game interview as the dual-purpose hero.

"I haven't been very good with the bat this year, so they were getting on me and telling me I needed to bunt for a hit," said Chatwood, who raised his batting average from .136 to .170 with his two hits and doubled his previous RBI total with his seventh-inning triple.

"I told them I didn't need to, that I could still swing it. I got lucky tonight and found some holes."

As for Chatwood the pitcher, he improved to 11-9 and lowered his ERA to 3.82.

"I think I threw way more fastballs tonight than I normally do and I throw a lot of fastballs," Chatwood said. "I just felt good with it and I could locate it.

"It was fun to be part of that tonight."

"Tyler has done a lot, especially on the road," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Chatwood, who improved to 7-1 on the road this year while lowering his ERA to 1.77 in 11 starts away from Coors Field.

"He has been lights out on the road. I felt like he had his good two-seamer. He mixed in some breaking balls, but not too many ... just enough to keep them guessing."

Chatwood's performance snapped a personal three-game losing streak. He was making his second start since returning from the disabled list Sept. 3 because of a strained back. It was the second trip to the disabled list this season for Chatwood, who missed all of the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery.

Adam Ottavino picked up his third save for the Rockies as Colorado relievers retired all seven Padres they faced with four strikeouts.

Padres left fielder Alex Dickerson gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when he lined a 417-foot homer to right center off Chatwood. The homer was the rookie's ninth of the season, but first since Aug. 20.

But the lead was short-lived, thanks in part to the Rockies starting pitcher.

Chatwood singled to open the third and scored when Blackmon reached the seats just inside the right-field foul pole. Blackmon's 24th homer of the season traveled 360 feet and came on a full-count offering from Perdomo.

A baserunning mistake by Jon Jay in the sixth cost the Padres a chance to tie the game.

Jay singled to lead off the inning and running on the pitch easily reached second when Wil Myers hit a short grounder to Rockies shortstop Daniel Descalso. Jay decided to keep going, and was easily thrown out at third by first baseman Mark Reynolds.

Instead of having a runner on second and one out, the Padres had two out and no one on. Yangervis Solarte followed with a line-drive single to left ahead of a line out to left by Dickerson.

Chatwood broke the game open in the seventh when he doubled his season RBI total with a two-run triple off Perdomo.

Reynolds drew a one-out walk and moved to third on a single by Descalso. The Rockies allowed Chatwood to hit for himself with two out after Tony Wolters flew out to center.

With Padres center fielder Travis Jankowski playing shallow, Chatwood hit a liner to right center that sailed over the head of the diving Jankowski.

"Jankowski gave it a great effort," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I don't think he was far from it with that dive. Chatwood hurt Perdomo twice. If Luis gets Chatwood out, it changes the entire game."

"I felt good until that last pitch to Chatwood," said Perdomo through an interpreter. "I don't feel good that the guy who did the most damage was the other pitcher."

Perdomo, who had retired 12 of 13 Rockies before issuing his only walk to Reynolds to trigger the seventh-inning rally, allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Padres C Derek Norris was available Friday night after leaving Thursday's game in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip off his right clavicle. X-rays came back negative. ... San Diego RHP Jarred Cosart, who suffered strains to his right groin and right hamstring while covering first base Wednesday night, might miss only one start. ... Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he plans to stick with a six-man rotation.