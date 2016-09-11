Friedrich dominates former team as Padres jolt Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- Left-hander Christian Friedrich went into his 20th start of the season Saturday night with something to prove to two teams.

One, he wanted to prove to Colorado that the Rockies had made a mistake when they released him back on Feb. 19.

Two, he wanted to prove to the San Diego Padres that he was strong enough to finish the season in the rotation.

Done and done.

The 29-year-old Friedrich shut out his former team on two hits over seven innings while matching his career-high with 10 strikeouts as the Padres posted a 6-3 win.

"As long as he feels good, we're good now to keep sending him out there," San Diego manager Andy Green said after Friedrich snapped an eight-decision losing streak to improve to 5-10 on the season. The win was first since June 28 and his first at home since June 6.

And Friedrich feels good, especially since he stopped his losing streak against the team that cut him twice before March 1.

"It'd be wrong to say it didn't feel good," Friedrich said of his second strong outing against the Rockies this season. In two starts against the Rockies as a Padre, Friedrich has allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks with 19 strikeouts in 13 innings.

"He's been tough on us a couple of times," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Friedrich. "He had a good angle on his fastball tonight. That's one of his keys. He had a good breaking ball, the curve and the slider. We couldn't figure him out."

"Friedrich was great," Green said. "He labored a bit in the first when he threw 25 pitches. Then he really settled in. I thought about sending him back out there in the eighth, but we're still trying to save a bit when we can.

"But we're comfortable where we are now with Christian."

Friedrich threw 93 pitches with 68 going for strikes.

The Padres have talked about trying to find a way to limit Friedrich's innings since the first week in August. Last season he threw a total of 58 1/3 innings in 68 appearances out of the Rockies bullpen. He has already worked 111 2/3 innings this season with three and possibly - but unlikely - four starts to go.

They even skipped Friedrich's spot in the rotation once at the end of August and had him in a six-starter mix when he returned.

"I feel very comfortable now," Friedrich said. "After that week break, I got my second wind."

Friedrich gave up a two-out double to Carlos Gonzalez in the first then walked Nolan Arenado before retiring Tom Murphy on a fly to left to end the threat.

In the third, Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu lined a single off Friedrich's knee that ricocheted into foul ground in front of the Rockies dugout. After the Padres medical crew gave Friedrich the OK to continue, he retired the final 13 Rockies he faced.

Meanwhile, the Padres jumped on Rockies' rookie right-handed starter Jon Gray (9-8) for six runs in the first two innings. Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers each had a double and single. Solarte drove in half the Padres runs while Myers had two RBIs. Jon Jay had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.

The scoring opened with three straight, one-out singles by Jay, Myers and Solarte - Jay scoring the first run on Solarte's hit. Alex Dickerson then rocketed a line drive that was speared by leaping Rockies' first baseman Mark Reynolds, who doubled Myers off second.

The Padres batted around in the second while scoring five runs - all coming with two out.

Derek Norris drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by Luis Sardinas. Friedrich attempted to advance the runners with a sacrifice bunt, but Gray threw out Norris on a force at third. The Padres loaded the bases when Travis Jankowski was awarded first on catcher's interference by Murphy.

Jay made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single to right. Myers then rocketed a line drive over the head of left fielder David Dahl that bounced into the stands for a two-run double. Solarte followed with a two-run double.

Gray departed two innings later having been charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks in four innings.

The Rockies got on the board with three unearned runs the inning after Friedrich departed.

Reynolds opened the inning by reaching first on an error by shortstop Luis Sardinas. Charlie Blackmon drew a walk from right-handed reliever Jose Dominguez and LeMehieu put the Rockies on the board with a RBI single.

Brad Hand replaced Dominguez and immediately advanced the runners with a wild pitch. Carlos Gonzalez then hit a two-run single to make it 6-3.

Brandon Maurer pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his ninth save.

NOTES: OF Gerardo Parra is expected to return to the Rockies lineup when Colorado is in Arizona the first three days of next week. Parra missed his third start Saturday due to a mild hamstring strain. ... RHP Jarred Cosart will definitely miss his next start for the Padres due to slight strains of his right groin and hamstring, although Padres manager Andy Green expects him to return for his next start. ... RHP Paul Clemens is scheduled to start Monday in San Francisco, although he is currently suffering from the flu. LHP Clayton Richard will be bumped up to Tuesday and Luis Perdomo to Wednesday before the Padres get Thursday off. ... Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu's line-drive single off the left knee of LHP Christian Friedrich in the third extended the Rockies' second baseman's streak of reaching base to a career-high 27th straight game.