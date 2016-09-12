Reynolds' 250th career HR lifts Rockies past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Mark Reynolds made the 250th home run of his career a memorable one Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

Reynolds led off the top of the 10th inning by driving a slider from reliever Kevin Quackenbush 370 feet into the second row of seats in left to give the Colorado Rockies a 3-2 win and a split of their four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

"It's special," Reynolds said of his milestone homer.

"I never thought I'd have one homer in the big leagues, let alone 250. It's a pretty cool accomplishment. It'll be pretty neat to tell the grandkids one day. I've got another record, too - 223 strikeouts during the 2009 season is a major-league record - but I don't want to tell them about that one."

Reynolds also liked the fact that No. 250 - and No. 13 this season - essentially ended the game.

"I played an 18-inning game here one time a couple years ago and that was no fun," Reynolds said. "This one had all the makings of that. I was able to get a pitch there and barely get it out of here."

The home run was also significant for another reason. It was his first home run in seven games back since returning from Aug. 15 surgery to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone from his left hand. Most players miss at least a month following hamate surgery. Reynolds returned in 16 days.

"I worked hard to get back," Reynolds said. "It depends on how much pain I can tolerate when I play, managing that and just doing what I can whether it's late-inning defense or pinch-hitting here or there.

"I told Walt (Weiss, Rockies manager), 'I'm good to go.' However, he wants to use me, he can use me."

Hitting in a tie game is a good way to deploy Reynolds, who has been something of an all-or-nothing hitter throughout his career.

Reynolds' decisive blast came off the slider that Quackenbush recently added to his repertoire. "He spun it up there and Reynolds hit it," Padres manager Andy Green said.

And Reynolds' homer came after the Padres blew several opportunities to win the game after rallying from a 2-0 deficit after five innings.

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu kept the game tied in the bottom of the eighth when he made a leaping catch of pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez's line drive toward right with two on and two out. LeMahieu was playing short right on the play in a Rockies' defensive shift.

The Padres stranded a runner on second in each of the last three innings.

"We did a good job working out of some jams," Weiss said.

Left-handed reliever Jake McGee (2-3) picked up the win for the Rockies. Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino picked up his fourth save on the season and his second in the series. Quackenbush (7-6) suffered the loss.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon had staked the Rockies to a 2-0 lead with his 25th homer in the fourth inning and a RBI single in the fifth. But the Padres tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Rockies starter Chad Bettis to end the right-hander's scoreless innings streak at 14.

Both starting pitchers - right-hander Edwin Jackson of the Padres and Bettis - took no-hitters into the fourth inning and Jackson was perfect. But that ended abruptly in the Rockies' fourth.

Blackmon opened the inning by driving a 1-and-2 high slider from Jackson 386 feet into the right field seats.

LeMahieu followed with a single to extend his streak of reaching base to a career-high 28 straight games and Jackson later issued a two-out walk to David Dahl before retiring Reynolds on a deep fly to center to end the inning.

Blackmon was back at it again in the fifth as the Rockies extended their lead to 2-0.

Former Padres catcher Nick Hundley opened the inning with a double and scored on Blackmon's two-out single to right.

Jackson departed with the Padres trailing 2-0. He had given up both runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Jackson has allowed two runs on nine hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts in 13 innings over his last two starts. The numbers are impressive since he gave up 18 runs on 23 hits and 10 walks in 11 2/3 innings in the three starts previous to his seven scoreless inning outing against Boston last Monday.

"Edwin was solid today," Green said. "He held them down without having his sharpest stuff."

"I didn't have my best stuff, but I gave us a chance to win," Jackson said. "I would like it to be more consistent game in and game out."

Meanwhile, Bettis cruised through his first five innings - extending his scoreless innings streak to 14 straight.

"That was not our sharpest game offensively," Green said. "Over those first innings, I thought we lacked fight during our at-bats."

Alex Dickerson drew a lead-off walk in the second and was the Padres' only baserunner until Yangervis Solarte singled with one out in the fourth. Those were the only two runners allowed by Bettis until the sixth.

With one out, Travis Jankowski lined a double to left-center. Wil Myers followed with a RBI triple to right-center and scored on Solarte's sacrifice fly to center. After retiring 16 of the first 18 hitters he faced, Bettis gave up his two-run lead in a span of three Padres' hitters.

Bettis departed after seven innings, allowing the two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

NOTES: Both starting pitchers Sunday - the Rockies' Chad Bettis (complete game) and the Padres' Edwin Jackson (seven innings) - threw scoreless baseball in their last starts. Both took no-hitters into the fourth Sunday. ... The Rockies are the only team in the majors with a positive run differential (plus-17) and a losing record (69-74). ... The Padres' Triple-A team in El Paso advanced to the Pacific Coast League championship series Saturday night with a 5-4 win at Tacoma. ... All six Padres runs Saturday night came on two-out hits. The Padres are fourth in the majors this season with a .253 average with two outs and runners in scoring position. ... The Padres are now 5-18 on Sundays, 13-33 in day games and 10-35 in series finale. ... The Padres finish next weekend at Coors Field. The Padres have a 9-7 edge on the season thus far and were 6-4 against the Rockies at Petco Park.